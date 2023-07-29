When Andre Agassi played the 1988 US Open in jorts

One of the most memorable fashion moments in tennis history happened at the 1988 US Open when a young Andre Agassi took the court wearing tiny denim shorts.

Agassi was 18 years old at the time and had already made a name for himself as a flamboyant and talented player. The young tennis star defied the norms of the sport and showed off his rebellious style with the acid-washed jorts, which were custom-made by his sponsor Nike.

Agassi’s jorts were not only eye-catching but also proved beneficial, as he managed to play at a high level despite the restrictive fabric.

The American's jorts were part of his larger image as a rock star of tennis, who also sported a wild mullet, flashy earrings, and neon outfits. He was known for his flamboyant personality and his powerful baseline game, which earned him eight Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal in his career.

The jorts became a part of tennis lore and are still remembered as one of Agassi’s most iconic outfits. They also inspired other players to experiment with their own fashion choices, such as Serena Williams’ catsuit or Roger Federer’s cardigan.

Andre Agassi at the US Open 1988

A look at Andre Agassi's performance at US Open 1988

Andre Agassi in the US Open 1988

Andre Agassi was one of the most iconic and successful tennis players of his generation. The American, who was only 18 at the time of the 1988 US Open, reached only his second Grand Slam semifinal after the French Open earlier in the season.

Agassi started the tournament as the fourth seed and breezed through the first three rounds, dropping only two sets along the way. He faced his compatriot and fellow rising star Michael Chang in the fourth round. Agassi prevailed in three sets, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2, displaying his powerful baseline game and his flair for shot-making.

In the quarterfinals, Agassi faced a legend of the game, Jimmy Connors, who was 36 years old and had already won all five of his US Open titles. Agassi dominated Connors in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6, 6-1, outplaying Connors with his speed, accuracy, and aggression.

Andre Agassi’s run at the 1988 US Open came to an end in the semifinals, where he lost to then World No. 1 and three-time defending champion Ivan Lendl in four sets. Lendl, 28 at the time, was too experienced and consistent for Agassi, who could not sustain his level throughout the match.

However, Lendl went on to lose in the title clash against Sweden's Mats Wilander.

