“When he gets on Twitter he is one more fan” – Pablo Carreno Busta responds to Nick Kyrgios’ disparaging remarks about his tennis career

Pablo Carreno Busta recently responded to being disparaged by Nick Kyrgios in regard to his tennis performances.

While speaking to Punto de Break, Pablo Carreno Busta revealed his views about Nick Kyrgios’ constant jibes at fellow players, including himself. Carreno Busta dismissed the Australian’s comments by reducing him to just another fan who spoke with factual incorrectness when on social media. The Spaniard maintained that he kept his focus unwaveringly on his tennis career and further added that he is close with many of his colleagues and enjoys spending time with them.

“When he gets on Twitter, he is one more fan, that's why he says those things that are often not reality. I don't give it much hype because it doesn't come or go, I don't care what people say, I focus on my career and try to enjoy it. I have friends inside the circuit, I have a great time with them, so think what you want,” Carreno Busta declared.

The Spaniard’s response stems from the time Nick Kyrgios trivialized him as a clay-court player.

“If clay didn’t exist, dude wouldn’t [have] even been close to top 50,” Kyrgios had previously remarked.

His comments recently resurfaced after Pablo Carreno Busta won his first Masters 1000 title on the hard courts at the Canadian Open.

Contrary to the Australian’s statements, the Spaniard has won four of his seven tour level titles on hard courts. He was a semifinalist at the US Open twice in 2017 and 2020. He additionally defeated Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to clinch an Olympic bronze medal.

Pablo Carreno Busta and Nick Kyrgios set up for first-round thrillers at the US Open

Pablo Carreno Busta has drawn 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem

Pablo Carreno Busta and Nick Kyrgios will be engaged in thrilling first-round clashes at the US Open on August 29.

Pablo Carreno Busta has drawn 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem. Thiem has been plagued with injuries and other concerns over the past year, which has seen him sidelined. He has accepted a wild card to enter the tournament. This will be their eighth tour-level meeting, with the Austrian having dominated all their previous seven encounters. The outcome may, however, be different this time around.

Nick Kyrgios, on the other hand, has been pitted against his compatriot, best mate and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Nick Kyrgios has been pitted against his compatriot, best mate and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis

This will be the first time the duo stands on opposite sides of the court. The clash is highly anticipated and all eyes will be on the pair’s dynamic when facing off against each other.

Speaking about the clash, Kyrgios said he wanted to put on a good show.

"My brother, let's give em a good show," he said referring to Kokkinakis.

