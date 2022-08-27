US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Nick Kyrgios vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: August 29, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Nick Kyrgios vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

23rd seed Nick Kyrgios has drawn compatriot and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round of the US Open.

Kyrgios has remained steadfast throughout this season. The Australian started his year with an unpromising show in men’s singles at his home Grand Slam. He was dismissed by Daniil Medvedev in the second round, however, Kyrgios, alongside his current competitor Thanasi Kokkinakis, progressed to the final in the men’s doubles event. The duo was successful in claiming their maiden Grand Slam men’s doubles title at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios has since accumulated many successful results. The 27-year-old made the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters. He put on a good display at ATP Houston, the Stuttgart Open and the Halle Open where he reached the semifinals.

Kyrgios made giant strides by reaching his first ever Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon and lost to three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in four sets.

In the North American hardcourt swing, the Australian improved his results by clinching his first singles title of the season at the Citi Open. He also collected two doubles titles, one with Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Atlanta Open and one with Jack Sock at the Citi Open.

At the Canadian Open, Nick Kyrgios pulled off a huge upset by defeating World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the second round. He progressed further to the quarterfinals where he was ultimately defeated by eventual finalist Hubert Hurkacz. The 27-year-old will be entering the US Open on the back of a second-round exit at the Cincinnati Masters against Taylor Fritz.

He has registered 31 wins against nine losses. Owing to that, Kyrgios has jumped from a year-low ranking of World No. 137 to World No. 26.

Thanasi Kokkinakis has had a breakthrough this season. The 26-year-old started the year on an almost perfect note with a semifinals display at the Adelaide International 1. He then went on to win his maiden ATP title in the subsequent week at the Adelaide International 2. At the Australian Open, he suffered a first-round defeat, but lifted the trophy in doubles alongside Nick Kyrgios.

Kokkinakis had to fight through the qualifiers at most ATP tour events and incurred some poor results in the main draw. The Australian, however, made it to the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open. In the ongoing hardcourt swing, he collected another doubles title with Kyrgios. The 26-year-old last played the Winston-Salem Open, but was seen off by fellow Australian James Duckworth in the opening round.

He has accumulated 16 wins and 13 losses so far.

Nick Kyrgios vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

The pair are yet to share the court at a singles event, with their head-to-head standing at 0-0.

Nick Kyrgios vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Nick Kyrgios -700 -5.5 (-110) Over 35.5 (-125) Thanasi Kokkinakis +450 +5.5 (-125) Under 35.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from bet365)

Nick Kyrgios vs Thanasi Kokkinakis pick

Kokkinakis will have the advantage of knowing his opponent’s game style inside-out

Kyrgios, who is one of the favorites to win the entire tournament, will enter the highly anticipated encounter as the massive favorite.

Kyrgios’ serving prowess is no secret. He blasts aces off of his first serve regularly and even employs a powerful second serve. The former World No. 13 isn’t comfortable with prolonged rallies and his level often drops as the rally progresses.

Kokkinakis will have the advantage of knowing his opponent’s game style inside-out, having grown up on the junior tennis circuit together and having played numerous doubles matches with him. He will bank on his first serve to earn free points.

The kind of dynamic the duo will bring when pitted against each other remains to be seen. Kyrgios, however, is expected to progress to the second round over his best mate.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in four sets.

