"When we got here, the first objective was to be in the second week & play better every day, now we are in the quarterfinals & can be happy" - Rafael Nadal's coach Francisco Roig 

Regardless of what happens next, Rafael Nadal has enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2022 so far. Never before had the Grand Slam record-holder won the first two Majors of the year.

The Spaniard beat Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets in their fourth-round clash and is all set to face World No. 14 Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday. The duo have faced each other twice before, winning one match each. The 24-year-old American defeated Nadal earlier this year in the Indian Wells final to lift his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca ahead of the last-eight match, Nadal's coach Francisco Roig discussed the 36-year-old's preparations coming into Wimbledon and the initial objective the team had set its focus on.

"When we got here, the first thing was to be able to compete because we had the foot treatment and didn't know how it would work. The first objective was to be in the second week and play better every day and now we are in the quarterfinals and can be happy. At the moment, we are going well but have a quarterfinal with Fritz. When we arrived, we did not think about winning. I said that if we reached the second week, put Rafa among the favorites to win the tournament," Roig said.

Before the start of the tournament, the second-seeded Spaniard had not played at SW19 since 2019, when Roger Federer beat him in the semifinals. While the event was called off due to the global pandemic in 2020, Nadal withdrew due to his chronic foot injury last year. Roig praised the 22-time Grand Slam champion for improving his game as the tournament progressed, but also stated that he could do better.

"I have seen the last two games very well. There has been a lot of difference in terms of hitting the ball and dominating and being able to go forward. He has served well, but everything he does can be done better, especially on grass when it's your first tournament in three years," Roig added.

"We're in the quarterfinals, I can't expect an easy opponent" - Rafael Nadal on Taylor Fritz

Rafael Nadal will fight for a semifinal spot on Wednesday

World No. 4 Rafael Nadal will go one-on-one with 14th-ranked Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Centre Court on Wednesday. The young American has tasted success this year with two titles, but more importantly, he is in great form. He reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in London without losing a single set in his four matches.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker 🏻 What an extraordinary competitor is @RafaelNadal is. The hunger and drive never fades. What a player. What a man. What an extraordinary competitor is @RafaelNadal is. The hunger and drive never fades. What a player. What a man. 🙌🏻

At a recent press conference, Nadal showered praise on the 11th seed American, admitting that their match would not be easy.

"It's obvious that he's playing at a very high level, having a great season, winning matches everywhere. He won the tournament in Eastbourne. It's going to be a tough quarterfinal against a great player. But we're in the quarterfinals and you can't expect an easy opponent," Nadal said.

