Rafael Nadal once addressed the prevailing opinion that Roger Federer was the favorite for the 2010 Australian Open title, despite the Spaniard being the defending champion at the Major.

Nadal won his maiden Australian Open title in 2009 by emerging victorious against Federer in the final, winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2. The following year saw the Spaniard return as the second seed, with the Swiss entering the Major as the top seed. While Nadal aimed for his second title at the Melbourne Slam, Federer was on the hunt for his fourth Australian Open title in 2010.

During his pre-tournament press conference, Rafael Nadal was asked whether he harbored any concerns about Roger Federer being touted as the favorite for the title at the Melbourne Slam over him.

Despite being the defending champion, the Spaniard admitted that he wasn't the frontrunner at the Major due to the presence of several formidable hard court players in the draw.

"For sure not, no. For sure, I'm not the favorite. For sure on hard court there is a lot of very good players. I think being No. 2 of the world, probably I am not the maximum favorite, but I am one of these ones," he said.

Nadal also emphasized that designating a favorite for the title lacked significance, drawing from his own experience as the perennial frontrunner at the French Open. He argued that it all came down to which player delivered the better performance on the court, regardless of who was considered the favorite.

"So, sure, first of all, doesn't matter. Is like every year when I arrive to Roland Garros, everybody talk I am the favorite, no? Finally important thing is who plays better on the court," Nadal said.

"I know you have to write who is the favorite and you like to talk about that, but only thing is who plays better on court. And we will see what happens next two weeks," he added.

Looking back at Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's campaigns at Australian Open 2010

Rafael Nadal made a strong start to his campaign at the 2010 Australian Open, claiming straight set wins over Peter Luczak and Lukas Lacko. He then defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, followed by a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Ivo Karlovic.

Nadal's title defense came to an end in the quarterfinals as the Spaniard was forced to retire mid-match due to a right knee injury, while Andy Murray led 6-3, 7-6(2), 3-0 in the encounter.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer defeated Igo Andreev 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-0 in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Victor Hanescu. The Swiss advanced to the quarterfinals after triumphing over Albert Montanes and Lleyton Hewitt in straight sets.

Subsequently, Federer defeated Nikolay Davydenko 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, 7-5, and beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a blockbuster title clash against Andy Murray. The Swiss secured a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(11) win over Murray in the final to clinch his fourth Australian Open title and his 16th Grand Slam title overall.

