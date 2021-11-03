Paula Badosa reveals she was "very intimidated" by Rafael Nadal, says she used to "go to the bathroom" to avoid meeting the Spaniard

Rafael Nadal is one of the most highly accomplished Spanish athletes of all time, and he is revered by his compatriots on the tennis tour, including 2021 Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa.

In a recent interview, Badosa spoke about her initial interactions with Nadal, whom she considers her "idol." The Spaniard admitted that she was quite shy around the 20-time Slam champion at first and intimidated by everything he had achieved in the game.

"I have always said he (Rafael Nadal) is my idol and for five years I have begun to coincide more with him," Badosa was quoted as saying by MARCA. "I remember in the first tournaments, when I saw Rafa Nadal and I was very intimidated by everything he has achieved."

Badosa further revealed that she would even go to the bathroom to hide every time she saw Nadal. But the Spaniard admitted she is now solely getting used to Nadal's presence.

"I remember in some tournament of he would come to greet me and I would half hide or when I saw him coming I would go to the bathroom so he wouldn't see me because he wouldn't come out or introduce myself because I got very nervous. But now I'm getting used to it," she added.

Paula Badosa at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

Paula Badosa has enjoyed a sensational 2021 season. The Spaniard is currently at a career-high ranking of World No. 11, having won titles at Indian Wells and Belgrade this year. The 23-year-old has also qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals for the first time in her career.

Rafael Nadal planning December return in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal ended his 2021 season due to a chronic foot injury that initially flared up during his semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros. Apart from a pain-ridden stint in Washington, the Spaniard has not set foot on court in over five months, missing Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics, and the US Open.

The 35-year-old was recently spotted on the practice courts and announced his plans to return to action at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December.

Nadal may also look to play in Doha ahead of the 2022 Australian Open, where he will look to take sole possession of the Grand Slam record. He is currently tied with rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 Majors.

Edited by Arvind Sriram