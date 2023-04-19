"Steffi has the right to her opinion as I have the right to mine"- When Monica Seles responded to Steffi Graf criticizing her schedule

Year 1991 was one of the most memorable ones in Monica Seles' career as she won three out of four Grand Slams, among other achievements.

The one Major she could not win that year was Wimbledon as she withdrew from the tournament shortly before it started. She later returned to action and played an exhibition match in Mahwa, New Jersey, before missing the Fed Cup.

Steffi Graf criticized Seles' schedule after her withdrawal from the tournament, which she found inexcusable.

The then-Yugoslav responded to the German's claims, stating that both players had a right to their opinions.

"Steffi has the right to her opinion as I have the right to mine. But I think the top players should work together and not accuse each other," Monica Seles said.

Seles also said that she saw a doctor in Mahwah who told her that she needed to rest her leg as the pain could come back after playing 17-18 matches on the trot.

"I went to see a doctor in Mahwah. He told me... three weeks in a row wasn't wise. He thought I should be resting it, and that the pain might come back after playing 17-18 days in a row. And it would be too hard on my leg and too hard to give the rehab a chance," Monica Seles said.

Speaking further about missing the Fed Cup, the then-teenager said that playing a match in the tournament and getting eliminated was not worth the time.

"Secondly, to go to England for the Fed Cup, play one match and to get eliminated in the first round, I don't think it was worth the time. But, basically, concern for the leg is what I'm worried about," she said.

Steffi Graf and Monica Seles locked horns on 15 occasions

Steffi Graf after winning Wimbledon in 1993

Steffi Graf and Monica Seles locked horns on 15 occasions, with the German leading 10-5 in the head-to-head. The first meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 1989 French Open, with Graf winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. They met in six Grand Slam finals, winning three each.

Graf led 6-4 in the head-to-head before Seles' stabbing, but the rivalry became relatively one-sided following the latter's return. The two locked horns on five occasions, from 1995 to 1999, with the German winning four of them.

Monica Seles' only win over Steffi Graf since her return from injury came in the quarterfinals of the 1999 Australian Open, with the former winning 7-5, 6-1. The last encounter between the two came in the semifinals of that year's French Open and the German came back from a set down to win 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4.

