"When people say Roger Federer has lost against Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal more times and that's why he can't be the best in history, it's absurd to me" - Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja recently gave his thoughts on the GOAT debate, asserting that Roger Federer should not be left out of the discussion simply because of his poor head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

For the record, the Swiss trails the World No. 1 23-27 in their head-to-head and has lost six of their last seven meetings. Against the 21-time Grand Slam champion, the World No. 26 lags behind 16-24 but has won seven of their last eight match-ups.

Matthew Willis @mattracquet A crazy thing that I don't think that been posted in the aftermath:



Nadal now has a 20 wins - 10 losses combined H2H vs Federer and Djokovic in Slams. That is an unbelievable big match metric vs the other two GOAT contenders. A crazy thing that I don't think that been posted in the aftermath:Nadal now has a 20 wins - 10 losses combined H2H vs Federer and Djokovic in Slams. That is an unbelievable big match metric vs the other two GOAT contenders.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Spanish magazine Jot Down, the former World No. 2 remarked that head-to-head records should not be the be-all and end-all when it comes to deciding who the best is.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "Federer is done for me in the GOAT talks. He has a losing H2H record against both Nadal and Djokovic. If Rafa wins his 22nd Major, he has got the crown." Kyrgios: "Federer is done for me in the GOAT talks. He has a losing H2H record against both Nadal and Djokovic. If Rafa wins his 22nd Major, he has got the crown."

In the former World No. 2's opinion, the fact that Nadal has historically fared better against the 20-time Grand Slam champion is nothing surprising since his playstyle is better suited to playing against Federer.

"When people say Roger Federer has lost against Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal more times and that's why he can't be the best in history, it's absurd to me," Corretja said. "Because of their [contrasting] style of play, Nadal is obviously going to do a lot of damage to him."

The Spaniard pointed out that the only weakness in the 40-year-old's game is his ability to deal with high balls on his backhand. Since that exact same shot happens to be the Mallorcan's strength, Corretja reckons it was only natural for the World No. 26 to struggle in their encounters.

"The only tactical mole that hurts him is the backhand high ball and the best shot in history is Rafa's high cross forehand to the opponent's backhand," Corretja said. "The best of one is combined with the only weak point of the other."

Similarly, the 47-year-old noted how Djokovic's knack for playing drawn-out rallies and remarkable return game neutralizes the former World No. 1's natural game. Instead of seeing that as a reason to ignore the Swiss from the GOAT debate, Alex Corretja proclaimed that head-to-head records only served to showcase the advantages of one particular playstyle over another and nothing more.

"And the fact that Djokovic beat him is also normal - because he neutralizes his serve like nobody else, because he plays very long, because he doesn't let him take his forehand as he likes," Corretja said. "It's normal that he beat him many times. What I mean is that they are styles of play, nothing more."

"It's normal that I beat Roger Federer on many occasions, what does that mean? Nothing" - Alex Corretja

Although he had a better record against Roger Federer, Alex Corretja did not think it mattered too much

Interestingly, Alex Corretja has a better head-to-head record against both Roger Federer (3-2) and Rafael Nadal (2-0). But the former World No. 2 maintained his position from earlier, declaring that it did not automatically mean he was a better player than both.

All it meant to the Spaniard was that he was fortunate enough to play against the duo when he was more experienced than them. Against Federer in particular, the 47-year-old noted how he exploited the same weakness on the high backhand.

In the grand scheme of things, however, Corretja reckoned that his direct results against the former World No. 1s were "insignificant" compared to what the pair have gone on to achieve since then.

"It's normal that I beat [Roger Federer] on many occasions. And what does that mean? Nothing. [All it means is] that my game, on his day, did not go sit well with his style because he was very young and failed a lot with the backhand," Corretja said. "On clay, it was enough for me to send him many high balls there. I caught [Rafael] Nadal very, very young too. He had no experience and I did. But all that is insignificant."

