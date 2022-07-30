"When he said he was ready to accept the consequences of his decision I don't think he meant it" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's message of hope to play in the US Open

Novak Djokovic reacted to all the talk and speculation surrounding his 2022 US Open participation. His entry into the United States for the US Open is more doubtful with each passing day, but the Serb is still very hopeful of making it to New York, as he is "preparing as if I will be allowed to compete." Tennis fans had some mixed reactions to Djokovic's update.

In an Instagram post, Djokovic expressed his surprise at getting a lot of support from fans during the US Open saga and that it felt "mindblowing." He posted a video of himself training on a hardcourt and was involved in an intense rally during practice.

While the Serb remains unclear about playing in the Grand Slam tournament in New York, he has been quite clear about his views on coronavirus vaccinations. Earlier this year, and even at Wimbledon most recently, he expressed his unwillingness to get vaccinated, even at the cost of missing some big tournaments. He is hoping for a change in the US regulations, which is the only way he can compete at the US Open.

Many fans echoed his sentiments and felt that he deserved to play in the event, while others opined that the 21-time Grand Slam champion must live with the choice he made.

"When he said he was ready to accept the consequences of his decision I don't think he meant it," one fan wrote on Twitter.

As things stand, the 35-year-old will not be allowed to compete at the National Bank Open in Toronto as well, as Canada also allows only fully vaccinated people to enter the country. If he eventually does not compete in the US Open swing, Djokovic will next be seen competing in a Davis Cup tie for Serbia on September 13.

"Here he starts again. To enter the US you need to be vaccinated. There is no room for him," another fan tweeted.

Here are some more reactions to the Serb's recent update expressing hope of playing in the US Open:

Novak Djokovic could face a long wait for his next Grand Slam appearance

Novak Djokovic's time of uncertainty will not end with the 2022 US Open. If the Serb misses the New York Major, there remains a real possibility that his next appearance in a Grand Slam tournament will come 10 months from now at the 2023 French Open.

While the vaccination criteria has been lifted to enter Australia, Djokovic cannot enter the country as things stand, due to a three-year ban that accompanies deportation. This puts the nine-time Australian Open champion's participation in the 2023 edition in January in major doubt.

His coach and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic also raised similar concerns during a recent interview.

"Australia is good news that mandatory vaccinations have been waived, but the government has to forgive him the three-year sentence," Ivanisevic said on the same.

The World No. 7 could have a rather scarce schedule until the end of the year, with the Serb dismissing the idea of participating in smaller tournaments to make up for events he has missed.

