"When you see Michelle Obama, you wonder if she is real" - When Carlos Alcaraz was awestruck by former US President Barack Obama's wife at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz might be the tennis player who leaves millions of fans around the world awestruck and fangirling, but there is one celebrity who makes even the Spaniard take a step back and pinch himself -- Michelle Obama. The former First Lady of the United States, ex-President Barack Obama's wife, made a visit to the US Open in 2022, when Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title and ascended to tennis stardom.

Speaking in an interview with Cambio de Sentido later that year, the World No. 2 recalled his match against Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals, where Michelle Obama was in attendance. Alcaraz noted that it was very hard for him to concentrate after catching her in the crowd, despite there being several other famous people in attendance alongside her.

"In my match against Tiafoe there were many famous people, but the one who impacted me the most was Michelle Obama. When you see her you wonder if she's real. But then once you've assimilated it you focus on the match," he said.

Fortunately for Alcaraz, he managed to lock in soon after, thwarting Tiafoe and then beating Casper Ruud in the final to win the title in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz now looking to win US Open for second time with President Donald Trump in attendance

Fast forward three years, and Carlos Alcaraz is in the final of the US Open once again, set to take on defending champion Jannik Sinner. This time, President Donald Trump is on schedule to attend the event, already catching the eyeballs of the world and the attention of Alcaraz.

Speaking in his press conference at Flushing Meadows, the Spaniard insisted that he will try his best not to get distracted by the high-profile guest, saying:

"I will try not to think about it. I don't want myself to be nervous because of it. It’s great for tennis to have the president into the final."

Alcaraz and Sinner have met twice already in a Grand Slam final this year, with the former winning at French Open and the latter triumphing at Wimbledon. On Sunday in New York, the World No. 1 spot is on the line as well, with the winner walking away with the top spot in the ATP rankings.

