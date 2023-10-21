Andre Agassi claimed back in 2014 that he got rid of his wig after Brooke Shields told him to do so.

Agassi made a name for himself in the late 1980s when he was only a teenager. Back then and later in the early '90s, the American was known for his hair. However, he went bald in 1995 and has remained that way ever since.

Agassi spoke to the magazine "The Cut" in 2014 and was asked about the process of getting rid of his hair. He claimed that he lived with a wig for a long time before getting exhausted of it.

The former World No. 1 stated that Brooke Shields, who was his "soon-to-be wife" at the time, told him to get rid of it. Referring to Shields, Agassi claimed that one would get the confidence to get rid of their hairpiece if a supermodel convinced them that they would look good.

"I lived with a hairpiece for a long time and then eventually, just got exhausted with the preoccupation with all of it. At the time, my soon-to-be wife told me to get rid of it and cut it off. When a supermodel tells you you are still good-looking with it gone, it gives you the confidence," Agassi said.

"I wouldn’t take hair right now if you gave it to me. It seems like a lot of time that you can use doing other things. The thought of spending 15 minutes on my hair right now seems like 15 minutes I’m not doing something else. It’s a relief. And from a practical standpoint, I thought I would be more aerodynamic without it," he added.

Andre Agassi won eight Grand Slams throughout his career

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open

Andre Agassi had a pretty impressive tennis career, with eight Grand Slam singles titles to his name. The first of these came at Wimbledon in 1992 when he won a thrilling final 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 against Goran Ivanisevic.

Agassi's second Grand Slam came at the 1994 US Open, where he defeated Michael Stich 6-1, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the summit clash. The remaining six of the American's Majors came after he got rid of his wig. He then won the 1995 Australian Open by defeating rival Pete Sampras 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the final.

Agassi did not win another Major until 1999, when he won the French Open and US Open, beating Andrei Medvedev and Todd Martin in the finals respectively. The victory in Paris saw him complete the career Grand Slam.

Andre Agassi won three Majors in the 21st century, all of those at the Australian Open in 2000, 2001 and 2003.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi