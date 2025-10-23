When will Saudi Arabia Masters 1000 tournament enter ATP calendar, how will it affect Novak Djokovic's Golden Masters achievement & other important questions answered

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, along with the ATP, has announced that a Masters 1000 event is set to take place in the Middle Eastern country. It is set to become the 10th Masters 1000 event on the ATP Tour.SURJ Sports Investments, a PIF company, shared a post on X announcing the huge milestone. Since the Six Kings Slam made its debut last year, it was only a matter of time before an official ATP event took place in Saudi Arabia.However, the fact that the event will be a Masters 1000 event is a huge surprise.Amid growing criticism from top players over the demanding tour schedule, the announcement of a new Masters 1000 event in Saudi Arabia has raised eyebrows. Where will it fit in the already packed calendar? What does it mean for the future of the sport? Let's try to find the answers to some of these burning questions.When will the Saudi Arabia Masters 1000 tournament enter the ATP calendar?The Saudi Arabia Masters 1000 is set to join the ATP calendar in 2028. The tournament will mark the first expansion of the Masters 1000 series in over three decades.How will it affect Novak Djokovic's Golden Masters achievement?Novak Djokovic with the Cincinnati Open trophy - Source: GettyNovak Djokovic’s Career Golden Masters refers to winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments at least once, a feat no other male player has achieved. When Djokovic completed this milestone, the Masters series consisted of Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris.Monte Carlo, while optional for top players, counts toward the Golden Masters. The addition of the Saudi Arabia Masters 1000 in 2028 will not affect Djokovic’s existing Golden Masters record. His accomplishment remains valid for the nine events that existed during his era, assuming his era will come to an end by that time.However, going forward, the definition of a Career Golden Masters could expand if the new tournament becomes a permanent Masters 1000 event. Future players aiming for the title would need to win all ten events.Will it be a mandatory event for players?No, the Saudi Arabia Masters 1000 will not be mandatory for players. The ATP has confirmed that participation will be optional, meaning top-ranked players can choose whether to compete without facing penalties.When will the Saudi Arabia Masters 1000 event be played?The Saudi Arabia Masters 1000 is scheduled to debut in 2028, with a likely start in February, potentially following the Australian Open. This timing aligns with the Middle East swing. It will likely be a 56-player, one-week tournament.Will it be a mixed-gender event?Currently, the Saudi Masters 1000 is an ATP-only event, meaning it is not mixed-gender. However, there have been discussions about the possibility of making it a co-ed tournament in the future, similar to the combined ATP and WTA events in Indian Wells and Miami.