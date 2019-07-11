Where to watch Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep vs Elina Svitolina semi-finals, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Simona Halep

Simona Halep faces old rival, Elina Svitolina for a spot in her first ever Wimbledon final. The two have locked horns eight times previously and the Ukrainian leads this rivalry 4-3, thus proving that we are in for a bruising battle between two women who simply refuse to give up.

Halep's early end to her title defence at Roland Garros worked in her favour. It helped her find the motivation and feel relaxed. Getting free from the burden of expectations, the Romanian has been able to put her best foot forward, which has been evidenced by her performance at SW19 this year. She has conceded just one set so far to find a place among the last-four for the first time since 2014.

Svitolina, the World No. 8, also made a quiet entry to Wimbledon having had an injury-ridden season. But she grew in confidence with every match even on a surface that she isn't very comfortable on and has shown some tremendous footwork and defence on her way to her maiden Major semi-final.

Svitolina's run has been very much been reminiscent of the way she flew under the radar and finished on top at the WTA Finals last year. And she also has the head-to-head edge over Halep.

However, the former World No. 1 certainly does have a lot more experience on the big stage and that could make a crucial difference, should they get engaged in a brutal war, which is very much on the cards.

Here is all you need to know about Wimbledon 2019:

Tournament name: The Championships, Wimbledon 2019

Date: 1-14 July, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: London

Surface: Grass

Time: (7) Simona Halep vs (8) Elina Svitolina semi-final on Centre Court at 5:30pm IST on July 11, 2019

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel, ESPN and ESPN2 will show Wimbledon 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in the UK & Europe?

BBC One and BBC Two will show Wimbledon 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in India?

In India, Wimbledon 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

