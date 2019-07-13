Where to watch Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep vs Serena Williams final, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Serena Williams

After some sizzling action for nearly a fortnight, we have finally arrived on the day of the women's singles final. Serena Williams will be looking for a staggering eighth title when she takes on former World No. 1 Simona Halep in the summit clash.

Another crown on the hallowed lawns of SW19 will see the great Serena matching Margaret Court's record of 24 Major trophies, something she has been waiting for a long time to achieve.

Serena dropped a couple of sets on her way to the latter rounds this year, which showed she clearly had room to improve. And she demonstrated that in ample amounts when she literally blew away first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Barbora Strycova for the loss of just three games.

The signs are ominous for anyone facing Serena. Having lost a golden opportunity last year to Angelique Kerber, she is more motivated than ever to prove herself once again.

Halep might be in the Wimbledon final for the first time in her career, but she definitely has tremendous experience of playing at the highest level of the sport. An early setback at the French Open set her on the path to her best-ever outing in London.

She is relaxed and playing with a lot of freedom. Halep has indeed re-discovered the joy of playing after a quiet start to the year. The Romanian might not be as easy as Strycova for Serena to deal with, as evidenced by her performances at Wimbledon.

She enters the final having conceded just one set and her semi-final win over the eighth seed Elina Svitolina was a lesson in aggressive defence. The former French Open winner has been running and retrieving superbly, something which can trouble the 37-year-old American should she fail to find her deadly serve.

However, even if Halep does indeed make Serena work hard, the 23-time Major winner is expected to come through. When push comes to shove, nobody knows better than the American how to stand tall.

Here is all you need to know about Wimbledon 2019:

Tournament name: The Championships, Wimbledon 2019

Date: 1-14 July, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: London

Surface: Grass

Time: (7) Simona Halep vs (11) Serena Williams final on Centre Court at 6:30pm IST on July 13, 2019

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel, ESPN and ESPN2 will show Wimbledon 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in the UK & Europe?

BBC One and BBC Two will show Wimbledon 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in India?

In India, Wimbledon 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

