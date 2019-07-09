Where to watch Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep vs Shuai Zhang quarter-finals, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 18 // 09 Jul 2019, 15:54 IST

Simona Halep

Having ended the sizzling run of American teenager Cori Gauff in the fourth round, seventh seed and former World No. 1 Simona Halep now looks to return to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time in her career, five years after achieving the feat for the first time.

The 6-3, 6-3 win was a solid performance from the Romanian that saw her blazing 17 winners past the youngster against a paltry 14 unforced errors.

That further reflects how ready Halep is and how comfortable she is feeling on the hallowed lawns of SW19 this time around. The former French Open champion has dropped only one set on her way to the last-eight and her most notable display so far came against fellow Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in a much-hyped encounter.

Halep did not let the error-prone Azarenka find any rhythm and won the match with consummate ease, conceding only four games. Halep's confidence level has been pretty high since the start of the grass Major and she would need it ahead of her face-off against the World No. 50 Shuai Zhang, who has beaten the Romanian twice in three meetings.

The Chinese, who had never made it past the first round in five previous attempts, has been a revelation this year. Having knocked out 14th seed Caroline Wozniacki, 23rd seed Caroline Garcia and rising star Dayana Yastremska, the doubles specialist has established herself as a giant-killer.

Going by experience and accomplishments in singles, Halep definitely has the edge as she has looked hungry and motivated throughout the Slam. However, her past record against Zhang would tell her not to take her opponent lightly, especially when she has been creating waves all week.

Here is all you need to know about Wimbledon 2019:

Tournament name: The Championships, Wimbledon 2019

Date: 1-14 July, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: London

Surface: Grass

Time: (7) Simona Halep vs Shuai Zhang quarter-final on Court 1 at 5:30pm IST on July 9, 2019

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel, ESPN and ESPN2 will show Wimbledon 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in the UK & Europe?

BBC One and BBC Two will show Wimbledon 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in India?

In India, Wimbledon 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

