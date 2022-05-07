"Whether they win or lose, when they are around, the tournament feels different" - David Nalbandian on Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's legacy

David Nalbandian has opened up on the enduring legacy of the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The trio are widely regarded as three of the best players in the game's history and have been the epitome of sustained brilliance and longevity. Nadal (21), Federer (20) and Djokovic (20) are the three all-time Grand Slam leaders and also lead the Masters 1000 leaderboard, with Djokovic (37) ahead of Nadal (36) and Federer (28).

While Nadal and Djokovic are still going strong, Federer hasn't been in action since Wimbledon last year. However, the Swiss superstar isn't contemplating retirement just yet. All three players remain huge draws wherever they play, considering their stellar exploits in the game over the years.

Commenting on the same during an interaction on ATP Tennis Radio at the ongoing Madrid Masters, Nalbandian said:

"Whether they win or lose, when they are around, the tournament feels different."

Opining how difficult it is to play the Big Three of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, the Argentine said that one needs to be prepared to suffer, adding:

"Against those players, it's always tough matches, very close matches, very mental matches. Have to be able to suffer, have to be able to fight, be able to miss, be able to do everything."

David Nalbandian on Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

David Nalbandian beat Federer and Nadal en route to two Mastetrs 1000 titles.

David Nalbandian was a fine player during his time, rising to a career-high World No. 3.

He opined that had it not been for the Big Three, he could have been a top-two player or even the world's top-ranked one. Nalbandian said in this regard:

"What a shame I played in the same decade as them, because if they weren't there, I (would have) had more chances to be No. 1, No. 2. But that's sport."

Nalbandian won his only two Masters 1000 titles, beating Federer and Nadal in both tournaments, in 2007.

In the indoor hardcourts of Madrid that year, he floored Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in successive matches to win his first Masters 1000 title. More than a decade later, he remains the only player to beat the Big Three in the same tournament.





On this day, in 2007...David Nalbandian completed an unprecedented sweep of the Big Three—Federer, Nadal and Djokovic—to win the Madrid Masters.

A week after his Madrid triumph, Nalbandian beat Roger Federer in the third round and Rafael Nadal in the final to win his second Masters 1000 title.

