Which countries have qualified for Davis Cup Finals 2022?

Following a weekend of enthralling action in the 2022 Davis Cup qualifying round, eight countries booked their spot in the Finals, scheduled to be held in September.

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner emerged as MVPs for their sides as they helped Germany and Italy come through their respective ties. Zverev eased past Thiago Seyboth Wild and Thiago Monteiro to help Germany to a 3-1 win over Brazil, while Sinner saw off Norbert Gombos and Filip Horansky as Italy edged Slovakia 3-2.

In a bit of an upset though, Kazakhstan toppled Casper Ruud-led Norway to return to the Davis Cup Finals. Alexander Bublik did most of the heavy lifting, winning both his singles encounters, with the doubles team of Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov securing the third in a 3-1 win.

In other results, David Goffin helped Belgium edge past a spirited Finland side 3-2. Roberto Bautista Agut and Carlos Alcaraz also posted strong wins to help Spain pull off a 3-1 win over Colombia.

Marton Fucsovics' valiant efforts could not help Hungary get past Australia, with the latter prevailing 3-2. Sweden and South Korea, riding high on Elias Ymer and Kwon Soon-woo's performances, beat Japan and Austria respectively to enter the Finals.

France, Argentina, USA and Netherlands ease to 4-0 wins at Davis Cup qualifiers 2022

Taylor Frits led his side to a 4-0 win.

France, Argentina, USA and Netherlands, meanwhile, made clean sweeps in the qualifiers. All four sides demonstrated their bench strength, with three different singles players taking to the court for the three rubbers played in each win.

Among the notable winners were USA's Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda, Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp, France's Adrian Mannarino and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Davis Cup qualifiers 2022: Results at a glance

France 4–0 Ecuador at Palais des Sports, Pau

Spain [2] 3–1 Romania at Club de Tenis Puente Romano, Marbella

Finland 2–3 Belgium [3] at Espoo Metro Areena, Espoo

United States [4] 4–0 Colombia at Reno Events Center, Reno

Netherlands 4–0 Canada [5] at Sportcampus Zuiderpark, The Hague

Brazil 1–3 Germany [6] at Olympic Tennis Center, Rio de Janeiro

Slovakia 2–3 Italy [7] at AXA Aréna NTC, Bratislava

Australia [8] 3–2 Hungary at Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Norway 1–3 Kazakhstan [9] at Oslo Tennis Arena, Oslo

Sweden [10] 3–2 Japan at Helsingborg Arena, Helsingborg

Argentina [11] 4–0 Czech Republic at Lawn Tennis Club, Buenos Aires

South Korea 3–1 Austria [12] at Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala