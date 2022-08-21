Which woman has won the most US Open tennis titles in the Open Era? Find out the most successful women players at Flushing Meadows

As the final countdown to US Open 2022 begins, it's a good time to refresh our memories of some of the records at the final tennis Major of the season. With six titles each, American legends Serena Williams and Chris Evert are tied for the Open Era record for the most singles titles won by a woman at Flushing Meadows.

While Serena's titles came in 1999, 2002, 2008, and 2012–14, Evert tasted glory in 1975–78, 1980, and 1982.

Speaking of the most successful women at the US Open, Norwegian-American player Anna Margrethe "Molla" Bjurstedt Mallory has the pre-Open Era record for most women's singles titles. She lifted the trophy as many as eight times from 1915–18, followed by 1920–22, and 1926.

Serena Williams' first-ever women's singles Slam was the US Open

Serena Williams kisses the 1999 US Open trophy

Following an illustrious career that has sealed her place in the pantheon of the greatest sporting icons, Serena Williams is set to retire after the upcoming US Open. There couldn't be a better place for her to bring the curtains down on what has been a spectacular journey for the 23-time Major winner at the Slams.

It all began for her right here at Flushing Meadows when she went on to beat the-then No. 1 Martina Hingis to win her maiden singles Major at the 1999 US Open.

For her second title in 2002, Serena beat elder sister Venus, a two-time champion in New York, in what was a family affair. It was during her first Serena Slam, a term she coined to refer to her winning four Majors in a row.

Injuries stalled her momentum over the next few years. It wasn't until 2008 that Serena was able to hold aloft the trophy at her home Slam once again. This time she beat Venus, Dinara Safina and Jelena Jankovic to claim the title.

Serena's most dominant period in New York came between 2012 and 2014, where she won a hat-trick of titles. In both the 2012 and 2013 finals, she edged Victoria Azarenka in three sets to win the trophy.

The 2014 US Open, where she beat good pal Caroline Wozniacki in the summit clash, set the second Serena Slam in motion as the American went on to add the next three Major titles to her resume.

Serena reached two more finals at Flushing Meadows following her 2014 success - in 2018 and 2019, losing to Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu, respectively.

Other than her singles titles, the 40-year-old also won the women's doubles titles at the final Major of the season in 1999 and 2009, partnering Venus. She also clinched the mixed doubles title in 1998 alongside Max Mirnyi.

Chris Evert during her playing days

For 18-time Major winner Chris Evert, the US Open was her second-most successful Slam following the French Open, where she won seven titles.

Her first title at her home Major came in 1975 with a victory over Australia's Evonne Goolagong in three grueling sets. The following year, the two crossed swords at the same venue yet again, but this time the American came through in straight sets.

In 1977, Australia's Wendy Turnbull couldn't provide Evert much resistance, letting her complete her hat-trick of titles with a straight-sets victory.

In 1978, it was the turn of compatriot Pam Shriver to be Evert's victim as the latter went on to collect her fourth consecutive title at her home Slam.

Evert's US Open dominance came to an end at the hands of the teenaged Tracy Austin in 1979, but she reclaimed the trophy the very next year with a three-set win over Hana Mandlikova.

The 67-year-old's final US Open title was in 1982 with a breezy straight-sets win over Mandlikova yet again.

Evert reached the finals in 1983 and 1984 as well, but went down against her biggest rival, Martina Navratilova, each time.

Martina Navratilova has the most US Open titles across all categories in the Open Era

Legends and longtime rivals, Chris Evert (L) & Martina Navratilova attend an event on the sidelines of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore

It would be unfair not to mention Martina Navratilova's name while discussing the most successful women at Flushing Meadows. The Czech-American dominated the final Major of the year like no other, claiming an Open Era record of 16 titles overall (four singles, nine women's doubles and three mixed doubles).

In the pre-Open Era, however, it was American player Margaret Osborne duPont, who won a record 25 titles at this Slam (three singles, 13 women's doubles and nine mixed doubles).

