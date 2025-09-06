Who is in Amanda Anisimova's player's box at US Open 2025? All about the American's support system in New York

Amanda Anisimova is through to the finals of the 2025 US Open. She defeated Naomi Osaka in a thrilling three-set bout in the previous match, 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3.

Anismova entered New York after a modest third-round exit in Cincinnati. She found her rhythm by cruising past Jaqueline Cristian and Iga Swiatek in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Naomi Osaka in the last four.

The 24-year-old is through to her second Grand Slam final this year. After missing out by a whisker in London, she'll be desperate to claim the honours in New York.

While the youngster deserves credit for her remarkable display, so do her team members. On the note, let's look at the people working behind the scenes and improving her daily on tour.

Who is in Amanda Anisimova's player's box?

Amanda Anisimova's player's box 2025 US Open - Day 12 - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova's success at the U.S. Open semifinals is supported by a dedicated team in her players' box. Her coach, Hendrik Vleeshouwers, has guided her since 2023, helping her return to tennis after taking a break following her father's death.

Her support team includes physiotherapist Shadi Soleymani, who focuses on everything from flexibility to diet and sleep. Performance coach Rob Brandsma has worked with Anisimova for several years and celebrated her recent WTA 1000 victory in the Qatar Open.

Family also plays a crucial role in Anisimova's journey. Her mother, Olga, has provided constant support to her since emigrating from Russia in 1998. Her older sister, Maria Egee, a successful finance executive, also remains incredibly close to the tennis star.

The youngest member of her cheering section is her nephew Jaxon, who attended his first live tennis matches at Wimbledon this year. All of the above people create a strong foundation for the Americans' success on the court.

"It's a lot easier because we have each other" - Amanda Anisimova credits her sister Maria Egee for supporting her in the last few years

Egee at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova's father, Konstantin, was her main tennis coach before her parents split up. He suddenly passed away in August 2019, leaving the family in huge stress due to the unexpected loss.

Anisimova's sister, Maria, has been a constant support to the family during this tough time. Here's what Maria said about the situation:

"It came as a big surprise, completely unexpected. After that, there were a lot of ups and downs and definitely some dark, bad times and a lot of things to think about. When you lose someone at such a young age, you think about a lot of things that you regret or things you wish you said or what are the things that they wish they said before they died," Egee told The New York Times.

Anisimova shares a close relationship with her sister and credits her for making things easy.

"It’s obviously very difficult for all of us, but I think because we have each other, it’s made it a lot easier. I think we’re really strong all together,” Amanda Anisimova said

Maria Egee was honoured with a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as a social activist and entrepreneur this year. She's among the most promising young leaders in the world.

"It's going to be a really tough match" - Amanda Anisimova discusses the US Open final against Aryna Sabalenka

Anisimova at the 2025 US Open - Day 12 - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova is one win away from winning her first Major title on tour. She will take on defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Anisimova shared her thoughts after beating Naomi Osaka on Thursday and felt proud to get over the line in an absorbing encounter.

"It was a really tough match. Most of the time, I thought that it's going to slip away from me, and I'm not going to make it into the final. At some points I was trying to accept that, as tough as that was. In the later moments of the second set I was trying to remind myself what was on the line and the opportunity I have," Amanda Anisimova said

The American also discussed the prospect of facing World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She looked forward to a fascinating encounter with her.

"It's the No. 1 player in the world, and she's playing amazing tennis. It's going to be a really tough match and a battle. I'm excited. Every single time we have played, it's been great," she concluded

Anisimova leads the head-to-head against Sabalenka 6-3. She defeated the Belarusian most recently in the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year.

