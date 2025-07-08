Who is Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's boyfriend? All you need to know about the fashionista who once took tennis world by storm

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is through to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year. She defeated Sonay Kartal in the last round, 7-6(3), 6-4.

Pavlyuchenkova entered London after a semifinal run in Eastbourne. She continued her rich vein of form by cruising past Ashlyn Krueger and Naomi Osaka in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Sonay Kartal in the fourth.

The Russian was ranked outside the top 350 in 2022 but is currently among the top 50 players in the world. She has yet to make a significant impact on tour since winning the Strasbourg Open in 2018.

The 34-year-old has had a propitious season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Melbourne, she reached the last 16 in Abu Dhabi and the semifinals in Eastbourne.

While tennis remains the main focus of her career, Pavlyuchenkova also shares her journey on tour with someone special. Let’s take a closer look at her personal life and get to know her boyfriend.

Who is Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's boyfriend?

Pavlyuchenkova and her boyfriend at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is dating a man named Mathias. While not much is known about his background, he’s gained attention for his unique sense of style and fashion.

Mathias prefers to keep his personal life private. However, he’s a popular figure on social media due to his tattoos and fashion choices.

Matias is often seen supporting his girlfriend on tour. He was present at the Qatar Open 2024 last year, where the Russian reached the semifinals.

“I’m so grateful because he’s been super supportive, pushing me through. He’s the one who believes in me most, even more than I do. That helps, and that’s very important for me, especially at this stage of my career," Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said during the event.

Mathias and Pavlyuchenkova have been together since 2023. They made their relationship public on social media the same year by posting vacation pictures together.

The veteran has also responded to fans, praising Matias' fashion sense on tour. Here's what she said to one of them via her X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Nastia’s boyfriend has to be the biggest fashion legend in all of tennis," wrote a fan.

"He is," responded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Expand Tweet

Pavlyuchenkova also shared a quirky video with her boyfriend in Indian Wells last year. She gave fans a sneak peek into her day, which also included some preparation work for the BNP Paribas Open.

Here's the video shared by Pavlyuchenkova:

The Russian reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open last year but lost to Marta Kostyuk in straight sets. The Ukrainian defeated her 6-4, 6-1.

"It was horrible, my boyfriend had it" - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on dealing with Lyme disease before the Wimbledon Championships

Pavlyuchenkova reacts after a point at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is making her 16th appearance at the Wimbledon Championships this year. She has qualified for the quarterfinals in London for the second time in her career.

Pavlychenkova shared her challenges ahead of the grasscourt Major this month. She had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which affected her health and preparations for the tour.

“It was horrible,” Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova told WTA.com. “I was fatigued, I was very neurotic and irritated. I constantly had headaches -- especially in my right temple, it was pressing on my head all the time.”

"My boyfriend had it," she added. "I literally took the tick off him. It stayed four days under the hair on his neck, I thought it was a brown spot or something, because it's very little. Then on my hand I had a red spot, but [thought] it could be a mosquito. I felt really bad during preseason, but I thought preseason is usually hard. I was falling asleep at 9 p.m. I thought, probably my age and hard training combination."

Pavlyuchenkova will take on Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships. While the Russian eliminated Kartal in the last round, Anisimova defeated Linda Noskova in three sets.

Anisimova dominates the head-to-head battle against Pavlyuchenkova 3-0. She defeated the Russian most recently in the 2024 Citi Open in Washington.

The duo are scheduled to play on Tuesday (July 8, 2025). The winner of this match will take on either Aryna Sabalenka or Laura Siegemund in the next round.

