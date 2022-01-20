Who is Danka Kovinic? Meet the Montenegrin tennis player who shocked Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open

Montenegro's No. 1 tennis player Danka Kovinic delivered a major upset on Day 4 of the 2022 Australian Open, taking out reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Raducanu, who was troubled by a blister on her right hand, put up a solid fight against Kovinic, but ran out of steam in the face of some big serving and heavy hitting. The win has ensured Kovinic her first-ever third-round appearance at a Grand Slam event, also a first for her country.

But Sunday's win isn't the first time Kovinic has upstaged a big name on the tour. The 27-year-old has, in fact, enjoyed a long and eventful career and here, we have compiled all the information you need to have on Danka Kovinic in the wake of her tenacious win.

Who is Danka Kovinic?

Born in Cetinje, Montenegro, FR Yugoslavia in 1994 to Snjezana and Radenko, Danka Kovinic picked up tennis at the age of seven.

Kovinic grew up practicing on clay courts, a surface where she has had some of her biggest results over the years. She rose up the ranking ladder at a young age, becoming the highest-ranked player from her country.

Danka Kovinic during the 2011 Australian Open qualification rounds.

Kovinic made her tour debut in 2010, but did not have immediate success. It wasn't until the 2015 Roland Garros that the Montenegrin played a main draw match at a Grand Slam.

She had her first major breakthrough at the 2015 Tianjin Open, reaching her first WTA tour-level final. The World No. 98 would go on to lose the match to Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets, but the run announced her arrival on the big stage.

Danka Kovinic also won the gold medal at the 2015 Games of the Small States of Europe. Hailing from a small town -- with only about 18,000 residents -- in a non-traditional tennis country, the 27-year-old has delivered many firsts for tennis in Montenegro.

In her post-match press conference after beating Raducanu, Kovinic expressed pride in representing her country and said she hoped to inspire young children back home to take up the sport.

"I'm like, in general, I'm very proud to be here and to represent Montenegro as the only player in WTA or ATP on tour," Kovinic said in her post-match press conference. "So, yeah, I'm making these results and making history in tennis for Montenegro.

"It's a huge thing for me and hopefully there will be many more kids, boys and girls, following my path in the future," she added. "Which I really hope, and I will try to help them out to reach my level and to be even better than I am today.

What are Danka Kovinic's biggest achievements on the WTA tour?

Kovinic backed up her Tianjin final with another strong run at the 2016 Istanbul Cup, making her second WTA final. The Montenegrin lost the match to home favorite Çağla Büyükakçay but the run saw her solidify her place as a top-50 player.

Her topspin heavy forehand sustained her success on the preferred clay, where she would also make her biggest final—the 2021 Charleston Open.

Danka Kovinic (R) after upsetting Raducanu at the 2022 Australian Open.

Danka Kovinic, however, has also shown that her powerful serve and flatter backhand can be effective on faster surfaces as well. Before upsetting Raducanu at the Australian Open, she had pushed the likes of Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka to the brink on the surface.

With her latest upset win, Kovinic has pocketed a significant number of ranking points and is headed back towards a return to the top 50. She will next take on another big name in the women's game in the form of Simona Halep, but given her own form, she could well give the former World No. 1 a run for her money.

