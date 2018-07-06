Who is playing Wimbledon today? Day 5, July 6 - Federer, Serena Williams to be in action

Federer returned against Lacko on Day Three, winning in straight sets

Federer, Raonic and Monfils all set

Top-seed Roger Federer is set to play Jan-Lennard Struff on centre court. They have met only twice before and on both occasions, Federer has been able to beat him comfortably. After going past Lacko, he would be looking for an easy passage to the Round of 16.

Milos Raonic, Gael Monfils and John Isner will also be seen in action on Day 5. Monfils can expect stiffer opposition from Sam Querrey than what he had to face in the previous match against Lorenzi, while Isner and Raonic are not expected to stretch much against the duo of Radu Albot and Dennis Novak respectively.

Serena plays Mladenovic

Serena Williams will be back on court today after having beaten Viktoriya Tomova in the Round of 64. She will be playing Kristina Mladenovic, who she has met only once before and where she had to struggle a little to have her way. Karolina Pliskova and the other Williams sister, Venus would also be looking to make quick work of their opponents to extend their foray into the Round of 16.

Here is all the information that you need to know about the important matches on Day Five at the Wimbledon:

Men's Singles

P. Kohlschreiber (25) vs K. Anderson (8); Court 2, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

S. Querrey (11) vs G. Monfils; Centre Court, 5:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM BST

A. Mannarino (22) vs D. Medvedev; Court 3, 6:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM BST

G. Pella vs M. McDonald; Court 18, 6:35 PM IST and 2:05 PM BST

S. Tsitsipas (31) vs T. Fabbiano; Court 12, 6:35 PM IST and 2:05 PM BST

J. Isner (9) vs R. Albot; Court 2, 7:15 PM IST and 2:45 PM BST

D. Novak vs M. Raonic (13); Court 1, 8:30 PM IST and 4:00 PM BST

R. Federer (1) vs J. Struff; Centre Court, 8:45 PM IST and 4:15 PM BST

Women's Singles

E. Rodina vs M. Keys (10); Court 3, TBD

L. Safarova vs E. Makarova; Court 12, TBD

K. Siiniakova vs C. Giorgi; Court 18, 4:00 PM IST and 11.30 AM BST

Y. Wickmayer vs D. Vekic; Court 3, 5.15 PM IST and 12:45 PM BST

K. Bertens (20) vs V. Williams (9); Court 1, 6:00 PM IST and 1:30 PM BST

J. Georges (13) vs B. Strycova (23); Court 2, 6:00 PM IST and 1:30 PM BST

K. Pliskova (7) vs M. Buzarnescu (29); Court 1, 7:15 PM IST and 2:45 PM BST

K. Mladenovic vs S. Williams (25); Centre Court, 7:30 PM IST and 3:00 PM BST

Men's Doubles Round of 64

K. Krawietz/A. Mies vs P. Cuevas/M.Granollers (11); Court 5, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

M. Bryan/J. Sock (7) vs M. Middlekoop/S. Arends; Court 14, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

R. Jebavy/A. Molteni vs R. Farah/J. Cabal (6); Court 10, 4:00 PM and 11:30 AM BST

A. Vasillevski/A. Sancic vs R. Hasse/R. Lindstedt; Court 16, TBD

A. Qureshi/J. Roger (9) vs N.Shupski/K. Shupski; Court 8, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

O. Marach/M. Pavic (1) vs M. Reyes-Varela/F. Delbonis; Court 18, 5:15 PM IST and 12:45 PM BST

P.Lorenzi/A. Ramos-Vinolas vs B. Soares/ J. Murray (5); Court 12, 5:15 PM IST and 12:45 PM BST

Men's Doubles Round of 32

F. Skugor/D. Inglot (15) vs S. Gonzalez/M. Demoliner; Court 15, 5:15 PM IST and 12:45 PM BST

M. Matlowski/J. Erlich vs L. Kubot/M.Melo; Court 17, 5:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM BST

E. Roger-Vasselin/R. Bopanna (12) vs J. Salisbury/F. Nielsen; Court 7, 5:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM BST

A. Peya/N. Mektic (8) vs D. Lajovic/M. Basic; Court 15, 6:35 PM IST and 2:05 PM BST

Women's Doubles Round of 64

A. Sevastova/M. Minella vs G. Garcia Perez/F. Stollar; Court 15, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 PM BST

Women's Doubles Round of 32

S. Kenin/S. Vickery vs K. Flipkens/M. Niculescu (13); Court 10, 5:20 PM IST and 12:50 PM BST

G. Dabrowski/Y. Xu (6) vs S. Aoyama/J. Brady; Court 16, 5:20 PM IST and 12:50 PM BST

L. Kumkum/X. Han vs V. King/K. Srebotnik; Court 8, 5:20 PM IST and 12:50 Pm BST

A. Sabalenka/V. Kudermetova vs L. Hradecka/ S. Hsieh (14); Court 5, 5:20 PM IST and 12:50 PM BST

A. Gronefeld/R. Atawo vs H. Watson/T. Maria (11); Court 14, 5:50 PM IST and 1:20 PM BST

A. Spears/A. Rosolska vs S. Peng/Y. Chan (5); Court 16, 6:35 PM IST and 2:05 PM BST

C. McHale/J. Ostapenko vs H. Chan/z. Yand (7) Court 10, 6:35 PM IST and 2:05 PM BST

E. Mertens/D. Schuurs (8) vs V.Zvonareva/E. Makarova; Court 17, 6:50 PM IST and 2:20 PM BST

Mixed Doubles Round of 64

R. Olaru/F. Martin vs A. Barty/T. Kokkinakis; Court 6, 5:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM BST

N. Monre/O. Kalashnikova vs K. Skupuski/A. Smith; Court 8, 6:35 PM IST and 2:05 PM BST

J. Cerretani/R. Voracova vs D. Gavrilova/J. Smith; Court 7, 6:50 PM IST and 2:20 PM BST

J. Peers/S. Zhang vs H. Podlipnik-Castillo/L. Marozava; Court 14, 7:05 Pm IST and 2:35 PM BST

A. Rodionova/A. Vasilevski vs K. Boulter/L. Bambridge; Court 6, 7:20 PM and 3:10 PM BST

S. Aoyama/H. Nys vs N. Kichenok/M. Daniell; Court 16, 7:50 PM and 3:20 PM BST

R. Hasse/K. Flipkens vs V. King/F. Skugor; Court 17, 8:05 PM IST and 3:35 PM BST

B. Mattek-Sands/M. Bryan vs X. Knoll/P. Oswald; Court 7, 8:10 IST and 3:40 PM BST

A. Qureshi/A. Parra Santonja vs A. Molteni/M. Ninomiya; Court 14, 8:25 PM IST and 3:55 PM BST

P. Martic/A. Sancic vs A. Sitak/L.Kichenok; Court 6, 8:40 PM IST and 4:10 PM BST

M. Matlowski/M. Buzarnescu vs D. Sharan/A. Rosolska; Court 16, 9:10 PM IST and 4:40 PM BST

N. Broady/K. Skupski vs J. Salisbury/K. Dunne; Court 3, 9:15 PM IST and 4:45 PM BST

R. Atawo/S. Gonzalez vs N. Mahut/E. Svitolina; Court 17, 9:25 PM and 4:55 PM BST

E. Mertens/W. Koolhof vs V. Azarenka/J. Murray, TBD

Z. Yang/R. Lindstedt vs H. Dart/J. Clake; TBD

J. Sock/S. Stephens vs S. Stosur/D. Inglot; TBD

All fixtures are subject to change. The time may vary as per the duration of the previous match on the same court.