Who is Novak Djokovic's coach at Wimbledon 2025? Meet Dusan Vemic, the former player leading the Serb's team

Novak Djokovic reached his fourteenth career semifinal at Wimbledon in comprehensive fashion earlier this week as he downed Italy's Flavio Cobolli in four sets. The Serb has recently put together impressive results under fellow countryman and his new head coach Dusan Vemic's tutelage.

Although Djokovic reached the semifinals of this year's Australian Open despite nursing a knee tear, his partnership with former rival Andy Murray wasn't very fruitful, to say the least. The 24-time Major winner endured two separate patches during the 2025 ATP Tour season that saw him lose three consecutive matches. Eventually, the two decided to part ways in May after just six months together.

Following the three-time Major winner's exit, former ATP singles World No. 146 Dusan Vemic joined Novak Djokovic's team ahead of the French Open. Buoyed by the 49-year-old and his secondary coach Boris Bosnjakovic's support, the 38-year-old made it to the last four on the unforgiving terre battue before going out to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a tight straight-sets affair.

Vemic has worked wonders for the seven-time Wimbledon champion this fortnight, as well, guiding him to the last four. The former ATP pro, who was competitive between 1995 and 2011, himself had a relatively quiet career in singles as he played the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament only once (2007 French Open, lost to Janko Tipsarevic in four sets in the first round). For what it's worth, the Serbian coach enjoyed better showings in doubles, making it to two Major semifinals at the 2008 French Open and the 2009 Australian Open.

After his career as a pro ended, Dusan Vemic worked with the Bryan Brothers, Brandon Nakashima, and most notably, Novak Djokovic. In fact, the 49-year-old had previously done a few stints in the 24-time Major winner's team.

Former Novak Djokovic head coach Marian Vadja had enlisted Dusan Vemic's services in early 2010s

Following a brief partnership with Germany's Andrea Petkovic, Dusan Vemic was invited into Novak Djokovic's team by Marian Vadja, who was the Serb's main coach from 2006-2017 and 2018-22. The former doubles specialist helped the then-World No. 1 win several Major titles during the first half of the 2010s.

Vemic's involvement with the 24-time Major winner continued in 2017 as he was hired by the latter to work as an assistant coach. While the 49-year-old, who peaked at No. 31 in men's doubles rankings in 2009, had been collaborating sporadically with the 100-time ATP singles titlist in the last few years, he has now taken the main coaching role in his compatriot's team.

