Andre Agassi once said that he mistook himself for a girl when shown an image of himself as a teenager.

1999 was a memorable year for Agassi, as he won two Grand Slams, the second of which came at the US Open.

Seeded second at the tournament, the American booked his place in the final with wins over Nicklas Kulti, Axel Pretzsch, Justin Gimelstob, Arnaud Clement, Nicolas Escude and Yevgeny Kafelnikov. In the title clash, he faced seventh-seeded compatriot Todd Martin and won a tight match 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2 to bag his fifth Grand Slam title.

Agassi was asked about how he looked back at himself growing up over the years in his post-match press conference. The American responded by saying that someone showed him an image of himself when he was 16 years old and he mistook himself for a girl initially.

Agassi initially described himself as cute and someone who had a nice figure and good hair before realizing that it was a picture of himself.

"For starters, somebody showed me a picture recently of when I was like 16 years old. In the picture, it was asked to me, 'Who is this person?' I looked at it. I said, 'Wow, she's cute. She has a nice figure, very narrow hips, nice legs, long, good hair.' All of a sudden I went, 'Wow, that was me.' I've changed a lot. I don't quite have the hair anymore," Agassi said.

Andre Agassi reached 14 singles finals as a teenager

Andre Agassi with Evonne Goolagong at Australian Open 2024

Andre Agassi produced some impressive performances as a teenager as he reached 14 singles finals, winning ten while losing four.

The American's very first title came at the now-defunct Sul America Open in Itaparica, Brazil, where he beat Luiz Mattar in the final. 1988 was quite an impressive year for Andre Agassi as he won six titles and made it to the Top 10 of the ATP rankings, and subsequently to the Top 5.

The American's most notable title as a teenager came at the Miami Open in 1990, when it was known as the Lipton International Players Championship. Agassi beat the likes of Jim Courier and Stefan Edberg to win the tournament.

While Agassi did not reach a Grand Slam final as a teenager, he did manage to reach three semifinals. Two of these came at the French Open and US Open in 1988, losing to Mats Wilander and Ivan Lendl respectively. His last Grand Slam semifinal as a teenager came at the 1989 US Open, where he was beaten by Lendl.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : Would Andre Agassi be a world beater had he played in the current era? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion