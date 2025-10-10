Who is Valentin Vacherot's girlfriend Emily Snyder? All you need to know about the Shanghai Masters wonder's biggest support

Valentin Vacherot has stunned the tennis fraternity with his incredible run in the Shanghai Masters. The Monacan is through to the semifinals after defeating Holger Rune on Thursday, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Vacherot is making his fourth appearance at a Masters 1000 event on tour. He entered the main draw in Shanghai via the qualifiers and has taken out four seeded players en route to the last four.

The 26-year-old has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit so far. While his performances have drawn plenty of attention, so has the strong support he receives from his girlfriend around the court.

On that note, let’s take a closer look at Vacherot’s personal life, his girlfriend, and why she’s his biggest source of motivation on tour.

Who is Valentin Vacherot's girlfriend?

Valentin Vacherot and his girlfriend - Image Source: @EmilySnyyder Instagram

Emily Snyder is the girlfriend of tennis star Valentin Vacherot. She is often seen supporting him at tournaments and is based in Monaco.

Snyder grew up in North Carolina and attended Hickory High School. She then earned her bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The youngster is known to be a sports enthusiast and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Sports Business Management at the International University of Monaco. She prefers working behind the scenes rather than pursuing a career as an athlete.

While the exact start time of their relationship is unknown, the couple has shared photos on social media since 2023. Fans have admired their chemistry both on and off the court, and Snyder has quickly become Vacherot's biggest support system on tour.

"I only came with my coach and my girlfriend, it's a great joy for us" - Valentin Vacherot on magical run at the Shanghai Masters

Vacherot at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Valentin Vacherot entered the qualifiers in Melbourne, Paris, and Wimbledon this year but failed to secure a place in the main draw. The Monacan is now two wins away from capturing his first Masters 1000 event on tour.

Vacherot spoke about his incredible journey so far and also mentioned enjoying the moment with his girlfriend and coach.

"Just before coming here, I was watching a video at the country club where everyone followed the match together in the lounge, and I almost cried. My fitness coach and everyone else aren't even here; I only came with my coach and my girlfriend. So yes, it's a great joy for all of us," Valentin Vacherot said via Punto De Break

Interestingly, Vacherot's cousin Arthur Rinderknech is also among the semifinalists in Shanghai this year. Vacherot felt emotional to be sharing this moment with his brother and hoped to see him do well this year.

"But this victory is even more special, yes, it's my first semifinal. Moreover, moving from 200 to 92 in the ATP rankings is incredible. It's a surreal moment for me. So much emotion. Being able to share it with my brother, who is my coach, my girlfriend, Arthur, my cousin. I still feel that there are some people here with me, ready to cheer for Arthur Rinderknech tomorrow," Valentin Vacherot said via Punto De Break

Arthur Rinderknech defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to enter the last four in Shanghai. He will face the winner between Alex De Minaur and Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

"Being able to play against Novak Djokovic means a lot" - Valentin Vacherot opens up on facing the Serb in the Shanghai Masters SF

Vacherot at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Valentin Vacherot will take on Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the Shanghai Masters. The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

While Vacherot edged past Holger Rune in the last round, Djokovic held his nerve to outfox Zizou Bergs, 6-3, 7-5. The Serb has only dropped two sets throughout the Shanghai Masters this year.

Vacherot spoke about the prospect of facing one of the most decorated players in his division. He felt it was an honor to share the court with a member of the Big Three on Saturday.

"I started my career recently, and this is only my fourth season on the professional circuit. I started my first full season in 2022. So, I missed Federer because he retired in 2022," Vacherot said via Punto de Break

"I think I only crossed paths with Nadal in one tournament. So, I also didn't have the opportunity to play against Nadal in my career. And who knows when Djokovic will retire; we know it will be sooner rather than later. So, being able to play against Djokovic on Saturday will mean a lot, to be able to play against at least one of the big three in my career," he added

While Vacherot is aiming to reach his maiden final in Shanghai, Djokovic is a four-time winner at the Shanghai Masters. The duo is scheduled to face each other during the early evening session on Saturday.

