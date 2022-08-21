Who has won the US Open 5 times or more in the Open Era? Ft. Roger Federer and Serena Williams

Over the years, the biggest stars have graced the podium at the US Open. Many of the greatest names in tennis history, such as Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and sundry others have been champions in New York multiple times. Only an elite few, however, have been able to lift the sterling silver trophy five times or more in the Open Era.

With the 2022 US Open right around the corner, let us take a look at the players who have achieved this illustrious feat:

#1 Chris Evert – 6 titles

Chris Evert has won six US Open titles from nine finals played.

Upon her first showing at the 1971 US Open, where she reached the semifinals, Chris Evert quickly emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the tennis community. However, Evert was unable to progress past the penultimate hurdle in New York for four straight years. Of her 18 Grand Slam singles titles, her first two came at the French Open and Wimbledon instead.

The American finally managed to clinch her first of six US Open trophies in 1975 on clay. Evert defeated Evonne Goolagong in the final to claim her third Grand Slam title. She was unstoppable thereafter, winning four consecutive US Open titles with victories in 1976, 1977 and 1978 outclassing Evonne Goolagong, Wendy Turnbull on clay court and Pam Shriver on hard court, respectively.

Her final two trophies at the tournament came in 1980 and 1982 when she dismissed Hana Mandlikova in the finals at Flushing Meadows both times.

#2 Serena Williams – 6 titles

Serena Williams has won six US Open titles from 10 finals played.

Williams' journey towards a staggering 23 Grand Slam singles titles began in the United States. The then 17-year-old Williams overcame then World No. 1 Martina Hingis to secure her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 1999.

Williams then suffered a Grand Slam drought for nearly three years before reviving herself to claim her second US Open title in 2002, after winning the French Open and Wimbledon that year. In the final, she defeated her sister Venus Williams, who was the two-time defending champion.

The American won her third trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2008 dismissing Jelena Jankovic in the ultimate encounter. In 2012 and 2013, Williams added two more US Open titles to her tally, taking it to five. She emerged victorious over Victoria Azarenka on both occasions.

The 40-year-old’s sixth and final US Open trophy came in 2014. She was a two-time defending champion and successfully dismissed Caroline Wozniacki in the final.

Williams is tied with Chris Evert as the player with the highest number of US Open titles in the Open Era ahead of her final Slam appearance at the 2022 US Open.

#3 Jimmy Connors - 5 titles

Jimmy Connors has won five US Open titles from seven finals played.

Jimmy Connors flourished on the tennis courts in 1974. He not only won his first ever Grand Slam that year at the Australian Open, but also backed it up with victories at Wimbledon and the US Open. He earned the trophy in New York by beating Ken Rosewall in the final held on grass.

Two years later, he won his fourth Grand Slam and second US Open, defeating Bjorn Borg in the 1976 clay court final. Connors conquered the Swedish phenomenon again in 1978, this time on hard court at Flushing Meadows.

He further claimed two consecutive titles in New York in 1982 and 1983, quashing Ivan Lendl both times. The 1983 US Open title was Connors’ eighth and final Grand Slam title.

#4 Steffi Graf - 5 titles

Steffi Graf has won five US Open titles from eight finals played.

22-time Major winner Steffi Graf achieved records many could only have dreamed of. She is the only tennis player to have won each Grand Slam at least four times. The German became the first player to achieve the coveted Golden Slam, winning all four Majors and an Olympic gold in 1988.

The US Open title of 1988 was Graff’s fifth Grand Slam and the first in New York. She defeated Gabriela Sabatini in the summit clash. The German was successful in defending her title in 1989 when she outplayed Martina Navratilova in the final.

She claimed her third trophy at the US Open four years later in 1993 with a victory over Helena Sukova. Graff fell short in the 1994 final against Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and was unable to defend her title. The German, however, was triumphant in 1995 and 1996 as she overcame Monica Seles to lift her final two US Open titles.

#5 Pete Sampras - 5 titles

Pete Sampras has won five US Open titles from eight finals played.

Pete Sampras amassed a stellar 14 Grand Slams in his singles career, a record on the ATP tour at the time. His path to glory was carved in 1990, when he won his first Grand Slam at the US Open, defeating compatriot Andre Agassi in front of the home crowd.

In 1993, Sampras lifted his second title at Flushing Meadows when he dismissed Cedric Pioline in the ultimate match-up. This was his third Slam title overall. In 1995, the American found himself in the same position as in 1990 when he was a set up against Agassi in the final. He rose to victory yet again, with Agassi contesting as the defending champion this time around.

The following year, in 1996, Sampras successfully defended his title in New York against Michael Chang to earn his fourth US Open title and seventh Grand Slam.

Winning his first Slam at the 1990 US Open, the American poetically won his fifth US Open and the 14th and final Grand Slam at the 2002 tournament. He defeated Agassi for a third time in the New York final. Sampras did not play competitively thereafter and announced his retirement in 2003.

#6 Roger Federer - 5 titles

Roger Federer has won five US Open titles from seven finals played.

Roger Federer has had a masterly journey at the US Open. The 20-time Major winner collected his first US Open trophy in 2004. This was his fourth Grand Slam title, which he earned after a victory over Lleyton Hewitt.

Federer was uncompromising in the following years as he denied titles to his opponents for five straight years.

He won his second title at Flushing Meadows by outsmarting Andre Agassi in 2005. The two-time defending champion then collected a hat-trick of trophies when he downed Andy Roddick in the final in 2006. The Swiss maestro crushed Novak Djokovic in 2007 in pursuit of a fourth consecutive title.

The following year, in 2008, the tennis legend conquered Andy Murray to hoist his final Slam title in the States and his 12th overall. Federer went on to contest two more finals in 2009 and 2015 but did not achieve the same results.

