Why Basel Open is Roger Federer's best chance for a 'third' coming

Roger Federer

Roger Federer's 2018 has been far from ideal, with just 3 titles from only 6 final appearances. If we look at only Grand Slams, he's won a single title in Australia, from his only final. Out of his tournament exits, 5 came at the hands of players who weren't backed to win at all. Every loss seemed to deal a blow to the hopes of fans and the goals of Roger himself. But that hasn't stopped him from creating magic on the court, albeit not as consistently as before.

In the Miami Masters, Federer was beaten by a qualifier in the Round of 32. There were concerning signs in Shanghai Masters as well when he looked annoyed on court, an expression that both his face and his fans weren't used to. But, he'll be happy that he's returning to his home country for the next tournament. The main draw of the Swiss Indoors at Basel gets under way on Monday and it will give the Swiss maestro an opportunity to regain lost form.

Home Sweet Home

Federer playing at Basel previously

We have often seen Roger Federer feeding from the crowd to pump himself up when under pressure. Cum Jetze! (Come on Now), the iconic shout in Swiss-German, has almost become synonymous to him. Now that he'll be playing in his home country, the crowd will be even more vocal and his game will most likely benefit.

The conditions will also favour the Swiss maestro as the tournament is played in indoor courts. He has a win percentage of just above 80 in almost 320 matches on such courts. Roger has an excellent record at Basel as well, clinching the title 7 times, with 5 of them coming after the event was given an ATP 500 status. He has won 37 out of the 40 matches he has played there, reaching the final every time he's made an appearance since 2006.

Every Journey Begins at Home

Federer started out as a ballboy at this tournament

It was Roger Federer, the rookie ball boy in Switzerland, who went ahead to make his professional tennis debut at the ATP Gstaad in 1998. It was the starting point of a journey that has made him a 20-time Grand Slam champion and an incredibly popular, highly-lauded sportsman. It's exactly where he'll be on Tuesday, more than 20 years later, looking to move his career towards the next station, a big one at that.

Federer has a great chance to get his 99th title as he's been handed a great draw for the Swiss Indoors tournament. He starts his title defense against Filip Krajinovic and if he wins, will play either Jan Lennard Struff or John Millman in the Round of 16. It must be mentioned that the Australian just beat Federer in the US Open. The former World Number 1 would want to face Millman to avenge the painful loss, although he might be a tough opponent.

Roger Federer, who has one of the biggest fan followings in the world, has been a pillar of tennis for so long. So, not only him, not only his staff and supporters, the game needs its longest standing ambassador.