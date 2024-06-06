Why Coco Gauff deserves to be included in the 'Big-3' argument alongside Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka instead of Elena Rybakina

Coco Gauff's rapid rise to the women's tennis summit continued as she brushed Ons Jabeur aside for a place in the semifinals at the 2024 French Open. The American has been widely regarded as the 'next big thing' in tennis and now her immense potential is on display in her performances at Roland-Garros.

Gauff has been a star since her time on the junior circuit. The teenage sensation held the World No. 1 spot in junior tennis and has continued that form on the main Tour. The American suffered a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon 2023 but her form since then has been immaculate and she is now knocking on the door for the top spot in women's tennis.

Coco Gauff confirmed as the new World No. 2

With her semifinal berth secured and Aryna Sabalenka out in the French Open quarterfinals, Coco Gauff is set to be confirmed as the new World No. 2 in the WTA rankings. The 20-year-old has been in the form of her life since late 2023 and her consistency has been rewarded with a Grand Slam and a new career-best ranking, among other achievements.

Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open 2023

Gauff joined hands with Brad Gilbert after her Wimbledon disappointment in 2023 and the duo have had quite a successful doubles partnership since then. As for her singles performances, the 20-year-old won her maiden Grand Slam title in front of her home crowd at the US Open last year and her maiden WTA 1000 title at the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati before that.

A semifinal run at the Australian Open this year followed and now, a successful run at the Roland-Garros has further enhanced Gauff's reputation. Speaking of her history at the French Major, Coco Gauff burst onto the scene with a run to the final in 2022, but failed at that last hurdle. The American will be keen to turn around the result this time and go all the way on the Paris clay.

Has Coco Gauff done enough to be considered among the 'Big Three'?

Coco Gauff has shown with her performances that she is a force to be reckoned with. The American has surpassed Elena Rynakina in the quest to be the 'Big Three' in women's tennis with her all-round displays through the year.

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina were considered the 'Big Three' in tennis due to their dominance over a long time. The three women stars were a cut above the rest on the WTA tour but their dominance seems to have ended with Gauff's emergence, with the American likely replacing Rybakina in the 'Big Three' picture.

Gauff and Rybakina have only faced off once at Toronto in 2022, with the American winning the match in the final set tie-break. Gauff has shown consistency from the end of 2023 onward, while Rybakina has suffered during the same period.

Gauff's performance in the last three Grand Slams is way better compared to Rybakina. Gauff won the US Open title in 2023 and followed it up with a semifinal run at the Australian Open and now the French Open this year. Elena Rybakina, on the other hand, lost in the third round of the US Open last year and in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open - and now she exits Roland-Garros in the quarterfinals.

Thus, Coco Gauff has shown consistency on all surfaces and in every tournament on the WTA tour. The 20-year-old has already developed an aura of inevitability around her and frequently makes it to the business end of the tournament. The goal for her now will be to convert those semifinal and final appearances in the tournaments into championship titles.

After the French Open, Gauff's next big assignment will be the Wimbledon Championships in London. Wimbledon has been the American's weakest Slam, with two fourth-round finishes being her best performance at SW19. However, with form on her side and the high of a career-best ranking, Gauff could potentially be set for a good run in London.

Still only 20, Gauff has loads of time ahead of her to reach the much-coveted No. 1 spot in women's tennis. However, her recent surge has already ensured that the American is a part of the 'Big Three' in women's tennis - and showing no signs of slowing down.