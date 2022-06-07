Why Iga Swiatek's French Open triumph this year could be a watershed moment for the future of women's tennis 

Iga Swiatek walked into the 2022 French Open with a 28-match win-streak and all the pressure of the world expecting her to win her second Grand Slam. Anything less than the title would have been a disappointment for not only the Pole herself but also for millions of fans around the world. In a manner befitting someone ranked World No. 1, however, Swiatek delivered, beating Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

When the 21-year-old lifted the Suzanne-Leglen Cup, she accumulated a 35-match unbeaten run, equalling Venus Williams' record for the longest win-streak in the 21st century. She beat three seeded players back-to-back to close out the tournament: Jessica Pegula, Daria Kasatkina and Coco Gauff.

Of those three clashes, the most number of games she had lost in a single match was five -- against Pegula in the quarterfinals. Pegula's big-hitting should have troubled Iga Swiatek in theory, but with the form the Pole was in, the 11th seed stood no chance. Gauff and Kasatkina could only win four and three games respectively before they fell to the two-time champion's relentless hitting.

Kasatkina looked good in the first four games of the first set, but lost 10 of the last 11 games after 2-2. Gauff, meanwhile, needed almost half an hour to even get on the board against the World No. 1.

In fact, the closest anyone came to troubling Iga Swiatek over the last two weeks was Qinwen Zheng, who took the first set in a tiebreaker in their fourth-round match-up. But then, aided by some unfortunate health concerns on the Chinese's end, the Pole ended up steamrolling her in the next two sets, losing only two of the final 12 games.

Danka Kovinic, who famously beat Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open earlier this year, managed to steal eight games from the 21-year-old before she was disposed off in the third round.

Allison Riske was so desperate to get on the scorecard that she celebrated in full earnest after winning a single game late in the second set during their second-round meeting.

The American went on to add one more game to her tally before being sent on her way home. Lesia Tsurenko, like many others this season, did not know what hit her before she was tossed away by the Pole in her opener with a bagel to boot.

In a nutshell, this was a tournament where Iga Swiatek did everything. She won ugly when ugly winning was needed. She won dominantly early on when the rest of the top seeds in the women's draw were falling off the wayside, calming things down amidst the usual clamor of fans complaining about the unpredictability of the WTA Tour.

As the tournament began heating up and the pressure skyrocketed, she kept her cool and finished matches off quickly without falling into that pit of nervousness that has consumed many champions of the sport. All of this begs the question, how important is this win, to both Iga Swiatek and the rest of the women's tennis world?

For the 21-year-old herself, the win must have come as a relief. Swiatek referenced the pressure of expectations in her post-match speech during the trophy ceremony and the unexpected nature of her win in 2020. The Pole will most likely never be under the same kind of pressure again in her life. Imagine winning five tournaments on the trot, barely losing a set along the way, and still being expected to win the sixth event anyway to prove yourself.

And to add even more pressure, it just so happened to be a Grand Slam, the same Slam Iga Swiatek had already won as a teenager without any of the expectations that burdened her this time around.

A loss in Paris would have been enough to invalidate all her success in the lead-up by people who see Slams as the be-all and end-all in tennis greatness. Even a runner-up finish would have been construed as the World No. 1 "bottling" her chances, irrespective of how hard she fought.

All four WTA 1000 tournaments she won prior to the stint at Paris would have been forgotten had Iga Swiatek stumbled at Roland Garros. Fortunately, she did not, and neither did women's tennis as a result.

In recent times, only the pressure Ashleigh Barty faced at the 2022 Australian Open can be compared with what Iga Swiatek faced at the French Open

Ashleigh Barty knows what it is like to face the same pressure Iga Swiatek had on her coming in to Paris

While speaking of Iga Swiatek, one cannot help but think of Ashleigh Barty, her predecessor at the summit of the rankings. The Australian was under almost as much pressure at Melbourne Park earlier this year, and just like the two-time Grand Slam champion, Barty handled it with all the finesse of a winner.

Racing to the title without dropping a set, the first home-grown player to win the singles title Down Under in 44 years, Ashleigh Barty finally looked like the No. 1 player the WTA Tour could finally rally behind after years of chaos. But mere weeks after claiming her third Grand Slam title, the 25-year-old shocked the world by announcing her retirement.

During the announcement, Barty revealed that the decision had been a long time coming and that she had already made the choice to retire following one final hurrah at Melbourne Park. What that means, in retrospect, is that the former World No. 1 wasn't really under pressure at all, at least internally.

Whether she had won or not, it wouldn't have ultimately made a difference to Barty. But that was not a luxury Iga Swiatek could afford. Of course, personally, she would have survived nonetheless. Her official achievements would have remained unbothered in the record books too.

Unlike Barty, though, the Pole would have had to face the crowds once more, fully knowing that a portion of the audience, however small, regarded her as someone who could not handle the pressure of being the favorite. Which makes it all the more significant that the two-time Major winner did not let things come to that.

Women's tennis has, for a significant period of time, missed a top-ranked player who felt and played like they were invincible. The last was perhaps in 2016, when Serena Williams completed a 186-week long reign as the World No. 1. In the years since, the position has changed hands 16 times before it arrived at Iga Swiatek's feet, with six new women holding the spot at some point. None of them, except Barty, have lasted more than 50 consecutive weeks.

Other than Simona Halep (48 weeks), no one else has even managed to keep it on the trot for 25 weeks. As of today, the 21-year-old has kept hold of the No. 1 position for 10 weeks and has a 4000 point lead over second-placed Anett Kontaveit.

Iga Swiatek is already mathematically guaranteed to hold on to it until the first week of September for a guaranteed 23-week consecutive reign. In practice, it will be even harder to snatch it away from the Pole.

This does not mean Swiatek will never lose again. Of course she will, but when she does, it will be seen as a shock, especially if it comes in the early rounds of the tournament. The same courtesy that is currently extended to Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev when they lose will be given to Iga Swiatek as well, and that is what women's tennis needs right now.

There is enough unpredictability around her that Iga Swiatek needs to be the unsurprisingly ruthless World No. 1 who crushes their opponents nine times out of 10. Winning the 2022 French Open is the first step in the right direction towards achieving that.

