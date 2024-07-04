Why Naomi Osaka is running out of time to get a title at Wimbledon

Another disappointing outing on grass meant that Naomi Osaka's struggles at Wimbledon continued. The Japanese superstar is yet to make an impact on the grass courts at the SW19, despite dominating on hard and clay courts. Now, with another early exit at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, time could be running out for the 26-year-old to make her mark in London.

Osaka came into the tournament after an impressive run at the French Open, where she was inches away from beating the eventual champion, Iga Swiatek. However, the Japanese failed to continue her form at Wimbledon as she was knocked out in the first round.

Naomi Osaka's Wimbledon struggle continues

Naomi Osaka faced an inspired Emma Navarro in the first round at the Wimbledon. The Japanese star lost 6-4 6-1 in under an hour to continue her poor form at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. This was the second time that Osaka lost in the first round at Wimbledon after 2019.

Naomi Osaka had another disappointing outing at Wimbledon in 2024 (Getty Images)

Osaka's defeat comes as no real surprise given her history at Wimbledon. The Japanese star has struggled to adjust to the requirements of grass. Osaka's best performance at Wimbledon came in 2017 and 2018 when he reached the third round. For a player with four Grand Slam titles under her belt, her record at Wimbledon is disappointing.

Naomi Osaka has a win percentage of 55% on grass courts throughout her career, which is her worst among all surfaces. The 26-year-old has excelled on hard courts and shown promise on clay, however, her grass court form has been a big worry.

Osaka will turn 27 next year and could be running out of time to claim a Wimbledon title. The Japanese star is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but with her competitors thriving on grass courts, a title shot at London might be slipping away from her.

Is Naomi Osaka running out of time to claim Wimbledon glory?

When playing on grass, Naomi Osaka looks a shadow of the player she is. The Japanese is visibly uncomfortable on the surface and has failed to adjust to the weather and conditions at Wimbledon throughout her career. The 26-year-old looks far more confident on hard courts and shows the vulnerabilities in her game while competing on the European grass.

Osaka's hard-hitting game is better suited to hard courts, compared to grass. The Japanese likes to play on fast surfaces and has failed to adjust to the slowish grass courts of London.

Osaka will be 27 by the time she will compete at Wimbledon next. The Japanese is experienced enough to understand the requirements of each surface. Osaka is has come too far for the 'figuring out the surface' excuse to apply, and has to deliver before it's too late.

Another major obstacle for Osaka in her Wimbledon dream is the form of her rivals. Top stars like Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur have shown great promise and are better suited for grasscourt success. Even Iga Swiatek, who has struggled at Wimbledon in the past, has improved her form over the last two years and could be considered a threat now.

With other WTA stars stepping up and adjusting their game to the necessity of grass, Osaka might be left behind in her hunt for Wimbledon glory. The Japanese star has immense potential but has failed to deliver on the Wimbledon stage. With time against her side and the WTA as competitive as ever, Osaka's Wimbledon hopes could soon turn into a far-fetched dream if she fails to better her form on the European grass.

