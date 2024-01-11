Why is Novak Djokovic more successful at the Australian Open than Rafael Nadal?

Novak Djokovic is all set to begin his title defense at the 2024 Australian Open. Djokovic is the most successful player in the Open Era history of the tournament, being a 10-time champion.

The Serb has been undefeated at the Rod Laver arena since 2018 and only missed the tournament once since making his debut in 2005. He was deported from Australia after arriving to play at the 2022 Australian Open due to his non-Covid vaccination status.

The 36-year-old seems invincible in Melbourne. He feeds off the energy of the fans, who show up in huge numbers to cheer him on. Djokovic reciprocates the affection as well. He is always up for the exhibition and charity matches that precede the main action and is seen having fun out there.

The hardcourt conditions also favor the Serb, who has found most of his success in big tournaments on this type of surface. In addition to his 10 Australian Open titles, Djokovic has emerged victorious at the US Open four times, Paris Masters and ATP Finals seven times, Miami Open six times, Indian Wells Open five times, Shanghai Masters four times and Western & Southern Open three times.

However, one tennis legend who has not found much success Down Under is Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard has won the Australian Open two times, in 2009 and 2022. While it is a big achievement on a holistic level, when compared to Nadal's overall record in Grand Slams, it doesn't match up.

As expected, the 37-year-old is a crowd favorite. Many were eagerly waiting for him to return to Melbourne before he announced his withdrawal from the 2024 edition. While hard courts are a friend of Djokovic, the same is not true for Nadal.

The Spaniard, affectionately dubbed the 'King of Clay,' plays his best tennis on the dirt. He has 14 titles at Roland Garros, 11 at the Monte Carlo Masters, 10 at the Italian Open and five at the Madrid Open.

Moreover, injuries have hindered Nadal from playing his best in the last two years at the Australian Open. He suffered a hip strain during the second round in 2023 and another injury scare has prevented him this time around.

While their record at the Australian Open is contrasting, the last time Djokovic and Nadal exited any Grand Slam in the first round was in Melbourne. For the Serb, it was way back in 2006. Nadal lost in the opening round of the 2016 Australian Open.

A look into Novak Djokovic's projected path to the title at Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic will begin his title defense at the 2024 Australian Open against a qualifier or a lucky loser. If he gets past this opening round, as he is expected to, the Serb is projected to play against local player Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

The man from Belgrade is projected to face long-time rival and friend Andy Murray in the third round. By seeding, he is projected to come up against No. 16 seed Ben Shelton in the fourth round, last year's finalist and No. 7 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, No. 4 seed Jannik Sinner in the semifinals and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Djokovic bettered Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) to win the Australian Open title last year.

