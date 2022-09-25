Why Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's pure display of emotion is the ideal antidote to toxic masculinity

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's unhindered display of emotion in light of the Swiss legend's tennis retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup enhances the image of an ideal rivalry in the world of sports. More than anything, it showed both men simply displaying pure emotions -- Federer at the idea of having played his final ever ATP match and Nadal at the thought of his close friend bidding goodbye to the sport.

Fans of not just tennis, but sport in general, were moved by the moment that made many others teary-eyed as well, further cementing it as the best example of a healthy rivalry. But the fact that Federer and Nadal were not bothered or worried about crying in front of thousands at the stadium and millions watching at home, also sets the perfect image of positive masculinity.

In many cultures around the world, letting out emotions by crying is still considered taboo, especially for men. Federer and Nadal smashed that stereotype with their reactions on Friday night at the Laver Cup, inspiring millions again with their conduct. The fact that it came from two of the biggest icons and rivals not just in tennis history but sporting history, makes it an even bigger statement.

The duo have always held a strong level of respect for one another and, above all, the sport, despite facing each other in some of the greatest matches of all time and going through some highly intense moments in those matches.

That too, during a time when examples of toxic masculinity are everywhere around them, with fellow male players expressing their emotions by destroying racquets, yelling at umpires and their own team members, and passing unhealthy comments on court towards opponents, among other acts of unsporting behavior.

Images of athletes of the stature of Federer and Nadal holding hands and crying together on the tennis court helped break some big barriers, setting an example for other sportsmen to follow.

"Crying is good too" - Rafael Nadal after emotional farewell for Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal opened up about the memorable night at the O2 Arena in London in a recent interview, stating that he is a sensitive person who is not worried about crying on the court. He further expressed his admiration for Roger Federer, highlighting how the Swiss legend's retirement was a difficult moment for him as well.

"I'm a pretty sensitive person. I'm not worried either. In the end crying is good too. Sometimes you need to let go of these emotions and well, somehow a part of my life also goes away. So it's difficult," Nadal said in an interview, according to Spanish media outlet AS.

Their rivalry, which spanned across 18 years and 40 matches on the ATP tour, is one for the ages itself. But both men share great camaraderie off the court and have often spoken about how they have always cherished that part of their relationship even more than their on-court battles and achievements.

