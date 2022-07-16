Why Serena Williams' comeback is good for tennis

Serena Williams is officially on the comeback trail! The air of uncertainty around the 23-time Grand Slam champion's tennis future has been cleared to some extent after she featured on the entry list for the National Bank Open in Toronto, a key event in the build-up to the US Open.

The American superstar was absent from the tour for 12 months, and with each passing month, the collective restlessness within the tennis world has clearly increased. Calling Williams one of the most decorated tennis players in history, if not 'the most decorated player' in history, is not a stretch by any means of imagination.

In the build-up to Williams' comeback tournament, the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, much of the talk was around her Wimbledon participation, with not a lot of information available about the larger picture — her plans beyond SW19.

Williams was on the sidelines for almost a year and played just two doubles matches ahead of Wimbledon, which meant not much was expected from her at the grass Slam. To her disappointment and that of her legion of fans, her lack of match practise played a key role in her first-round exit from the Championships.

With Williams set to play in Toronto and the Cincinnati Open ahead of the US Open, her comeback seems to be well and truly on — and not just restricted to Wimbledon. Ever since winning her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open, the American has been on a quest for a record-equalling 24th title at every Major she has participated in since.

The 40-year-old, who has dropped outside the WTA rankings, will certainly enter Flushing Meadows with a lot more match practice than she did at SW19. While there is still work to be done for her to be considered among the heavy favorites, a player with 23 Grand Slams, among 73 career WTA titles, is always a contender irrespective of recent results.

ESPN @espn Serena Williams received a standing ovation from the #Wimbledon crowd as she left the court Serena Williams received a standing ovation from the #Wimbledon crowd as she left the court 👏 https://t.co/h75gwxWEPv

Ever since the 1973 US Open, when Margaret Court won a record-setting 24th women's singles Major title, no player other than Serena Williams has even come close to the record. The next closest is 24-year-old Naomi Osaka, who has four Grand Slam titles and stands 19 short of Williams, meaning that we might not see the record being touched for many more years. As long as Williams plays, there is always a chance of her clinching the historic feat.

Serena Williams' potential US Open participation leaves tennis world buzzing

Serena Williams during the 2020 US Open

Very few tennis players, both male and female, get the tennis world buzzing quite like Serena Williams. While there was a lot of disappointment among fans with her Wimbledon loss and the possibility of not seeing her play again, frowns turned into smiles with the now very realistic possibility of the American contesting the year's final Grand Slam.

Fans have taken to social media to express their delight at the news, with some especially sure of her equalling Margaret Court's record.

"Yes Serena Williams is planning to play the US Open!! I am soooo readyyyyyy!!!" one fan tweeted.

juanita @juanii137 Yes Serena Williams is planning to play In The US Open!! I am soooo readyyyyyy!!! Yes Serena Williams is planning to play In The US Open!! I am soooo readyyyyyy!!!

The prospect of an all-time great chasing a record-equalling title at her home Grand Slam certainly adds to the excitement within the sporting community.

Williams' current ranking, or lack of one rather, means she could play one of the top seeds at the big tournaments in the opening round itself, making things both competitive and interesting. With Williams expected to play beyond the US Open, she will also be focused on improving her ranking with more match wins under her belt.

Many of the younger stars like Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur who have often spoken about taking inspiration from Williams might potentially face the American great at the upcoming tournaments, which sets up some mouthwatering matches in the process.

Williams could have one of the greatest comebacks seen in the sport or it could be the complete opposite. However, there is no denying the fact that having a motivated 23-time Grand Slam champion actively competing makes for compelling viewing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far