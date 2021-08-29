Why the true legacy of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic goes beyond plain numbers

The human brain is intriguing; it is capable of handling complexity, and at the same time struggles with anything that's not a straight arrow. That's where numbers come in, helping us simplify our ideas and thought processes.

A lot of fans take refuge in figures to resolve the biggest debate in tennis – who among Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time (GOAT)? That's because the matter is so complex it is almost impossible for everyone to have the same opinion on it.

Together, the Big 3 of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have totally rewritten the history books. And to make sense of their collective assault on records, it is natural for us to turn to statistics.

But in doing so, we might be overlooking an essential component of their greatness – that it extends beyond their accomplishments on the court. Mind-boggling figures are a prerequisite in the pursuit of greatness, yes, but after a point the intangibles take over.

It's easy to forget that what has endeared the Big 3 to us is not just their unprecedented numbers, but also the emotions they evoke in us.

Greatness isn’t something that can be quantified. Sure, the accomplishments on the court and the record numbers elicit shock and awe. But as time passes, numbers remain just that; numbers, devoid of any sentiment. The legacy of the trio goes much beyond.

Roger Federer – The Artist

Roger Federer in action at Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer is the consummate artist. In a game dominated by power, Federer wields his racket like a wand and takes everyone under his spell.

The Swiss' down-the-line backhand has got to be the most beautiful sight in tennis. Searing forehands, fluid aces, movement like a ballet dancer, deft volleys, razor-like slice, silken touch – Federer has it all. His talent borders on the ridiculous.

If there’s one athlete that embodies the phrase 'poetry in motion' it is Roger Federer. And that has played a big part in how his popularity has transcended the sport.

Elegant on the court and classy off it, you wonder if it’s even possible to dislike him. Federer makes people with little interest in tennis drop everything to watch him play.

He makes opponents cry on the court and then bursts into tears himself at the presentation ceremonies. He may have won it all, but he still cares. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries at 40, he still subjects himself to the rigors of the tennis tour, because the fire still burns.

Roger Federer is the eternal man of tennis.

Rafael Nadal – The Warrior

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open

Rafael Nadal is the quintessential warrior. In an age of instant gratification, Nadal shows us that struggle can be beautiful too.

He runs, sweats, fights, falls, gets back up and fights again. To him losing is not a problem, but failing to give his best is a sin.

Nadal might miss technically, but he dare not miss mentally. In the Spaniard's world, there is no 99%.

There is something elemental about Rafael Nadal. When he plays, he brings a passion and energy to the court hitherto unseen in the game. Even more than his tennis, it is his spirit that raises him to hallowed heights.

If you were to read Rudyard Kipling’s If, one of the finest inspirational poems to be written, you would marvel at how well Rafael Nadal epitomizes every single verse. One verse in particular stands out -

"If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew,

To serve your turn long after they are gone"

Novak Djokovic – The Engineer

Novak Djokovic during the Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic is the mastermind, the engineer who solves all problems. Everything about his game screams efficiency.

The Serb rarely commits an error. When the ball goes to his side of the court, you can be assured that it will come back. His shots caress the sidelines with the precision of a surgeon.

While defending, Djokovic regularly breaks into full-splits that would put gymnasts to shame. Finding a weakness in his game is a mystery best left to Sherlock Holmes.

Novak Djokovic represents what it means to push your limits. Be it diet, exercise or mindfulness, he has left no stone unturned in his pursuit for tennis perfection. The last of those often stands out in his biggest matches, as he invariably lifts his game when needs it the most.

Djokovic's self-belief is supreme; nothing seems impossible to him. From being an also-ran in the Federer-Nadal duopoly to being the flagbearer of the past decade, his turnaround has been remarkable.

The true legacy of the Big 3

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

The Big 3 have collectively spoiled us, treating us to a level of tennis we never imagined. But more importantly, they have made us embrace them in our personal lives. They have taken us on an emotional roller-coaster with them.

We have jumped with joy at their wins, been struck with melancholy at their losses, felt fear at their injuries, marveled in awe at their comebacks and been inspired by their conduct. In pushing themselves as athletes, they have motivated us to push ourselves as humans.

And that is the true legacy of the Big 3.

So who really is the GOAT? It could be any of them, depending on whether you prefer the lens of the artist, warrior or the engineer. But does that matter anyway, when we know the extent of what they've given us?

