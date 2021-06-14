"Will remember the last 48 hours for the rest of my life" - Novak Djokovic revels in Roland Garros triumph

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros final on Sunday to become the first man in the Open Era to complete a double Career Grand Slam.

The Serb clinched his 19th Grand Slam title after overturning a two-set deficit to win 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Two days earlier, Djokovic had defeated 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in an epic four-set semifinal in front of a frenzied Parisian crowd. The 34-year-old admitted the two matches ranked among the best of his career.

"The atmosphere was amazing two days ago against Rafa and today against Stefanos," said Novak Djokovic in the post-match presentation. "Unforgettable matches, unforgettable moments for me, my career, my life. I'll definitely remember these last 48 hours for the rest of my life."

The Serb was in deep trouble after losing the first two sets to Tsitsipas. But as is so often the case, Djokovic rode out the storm and found his best tennis when he most needed to.

The World No. 1 admitted he was just trying to stick with Tsitsipas in the third set and gained confidence after securing an early break.

"I just wanted to stay patient and I hoped that I could stick there with him in the third set," he told Peacock. "I managed to make an early break in the third, and actually I liked my chances from then onwards. I felt like he's starting to overthink...I got into his head."

Stefanos Tsitsipas might have lost the match, but he gained many admirers with his determination and fighting spirit.

The youngster looked extremely deflated after losing his maiden Grand Slam final, but Novak Djokovic assured the Greek that he would go on to achieve big things in his career.

"I would like to say a few words to Stefanos. I can relate to what he's going through," said Novak Djokovic, who has lost 10 out of 29 Major finals. "I understand how difficult that is, losing in the finals of a Grand Slam.

"These are the kind of matches that you learn from the most. Knowing him and his team, he's going to come out much stronger from this match. I definitely believe he's going to win many Grand Slams in the future."

The World No. 1 also sent out a message to tennis fans in Greece, assuring them that the future of the sport was in good hands.

"I would like to say hello to all the brothers and sisters in Greece. We (Serbia) have a very close relationship with Greece. You have a great champion in Stefanos and a bright future in both men's and women's tennis."

