Wimbledon 2018, Women's Singles final: Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber - Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

Serena and Kerber met in the 2016 Wimbledon final

Serena Williams is in a habit of leaving the audience in disbelief with her stunning court-action, and on Saturday, she will battle it out in her 30th Grand Slam final against Angelique Kerber of Germany.

With 23 Grand Slam wins, Serena Williams has been a champion for years now. While her gruelling action on the court has always been in news, her winning streak in Wimbledon 2018 after giving birth to her baby less than a year ago and that too in a difficult pregnancy, is what's getting her praises from her fans world over.

Let’s not forget that when Serena Williams won her 7th Australian Open title in January of 2017, she was almost 8 weeks into the pregnancy. So who's to say she won’t give shutterbugs a sparkling shine of her vibrant smile and of course, the shine of Venus Rosewater Dish this year?

Kerber-Williams Tennis History

Tennis: Women's singles semifinals at Wimbledon

Day 12 of Wimbledon 2018 will be a repeat of Wimbledon 2016 final when Williams and Kerber last fought it out for the title. That year, Williams became the oldest woman to win Wimbledon, defeating Kerber in straight sets.

Now, while we are used to seeing Williams win every tennis battle like a boss, it would be unwise to underestimate Kerber.

Kerber has reached finals of Wimbledon 2018 because of her ferocious game so far. She wouldn’t want Wimbledon 2016 result to be the same for her this year, and for that, she will put up a great fight. Kerber has been the toughest player Americans have faced so far. Her rugged defence, counter punches, and clever left-handed serves will be the challenges Williams will have to fight against. In all their court-meetings so far, Williams, however, leads 6-2.

Quick Fact: Serena Williams with her 23 Grand Slam titles is second only to Margaret Court-the winner of 24 Grand Slam titles. So, if she wins this final, she will level with the former world no. 1 and be GOAT in terms of Grand Slam stats as well.

Match schedule and broadcast details:

Match: Angelique KERBER (GER) [11] v Serena WILLIAMS (USA) [25]

Round: Women's Singles final

Time: 5:30 pm IST, 1: 00 pm (local)

Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Date: 14 July 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports Select 1

Live Stream: Hotstar

