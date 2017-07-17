Wimbledon 2017: 5 records that Roger Federer has bettered with Title No. 8

Here are a few records that Roger Federer has bettered post his Wimbledon 2017 win!

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 12:06 IST

Federer won his 8th Wimbledon title

Roger Federer won a record-breaking 8th Wimbledon title and a record-betering 19th Grand Slam title by defeating Marin Cilic in the final in straight sets. Federer’s victory brought him two places up to 3rd in the ATP rankings behind Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal.

Through his win, Federer has bettered quite a few records that were in the name of himself as well as his peers. So, let’s take a look at some of the records that Federer has bettered in this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

#6. The fourth highest number of Grand Slam titles by any player, male or female in the Open Era

In addition to bettering his own record for the most number of Grand Slam titles by a male player, Federer can also become fourth in the list of the most number of Grand Slam titles by any player in the Open Era

Federer bettered Pete Sampras’ record for the most number of Grand Slam titles by winning the 2009 Wimbledon Championships. The Swiss then won three more Grand Slam titles at the 2010 Australian Open, the 2012 Wimbledon Championships, and the 2017 Australian Open to take his tally to 18 Grand Slam titles thus tying with Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert.

In winning yesterday’s final, Federer won his 19th Grand Slam, which now puts him in fourth place amongst the most number of Grand Slam titles in the Open Era (on including pre-Open Era, Federer will be joint-fourth on the list since Helen Willis has won 19 Grand Slam titles) behind Margaret Court, Serena Williams, and Steffi Graf.