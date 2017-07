Wimbledon 2017, Day 4 Review: All over for Pliskova, listen to Federer, Djokovic and Rybarikova

Hear from Rybarikova as well as Angelique Kerber, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in Day 4 review.

by audioBoom India Audio 07 Jul 2017, 12:48 IST

Magdalena Rybarikova

The world number three Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock second round defeat to Magdalena Rybarikova on Day 4 of the 2017 Championships. Mary Rhodes, Lucie Ahl and Robbie Koenig review the best of the action and hear from Rybarikova as well as Angelique Kerber, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.