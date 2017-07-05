Wimbledon 2017: Milestones achieved by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in first round

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have 12 Wimbledon titles among them.

With Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic sharing 12 Wimbledon titles among them, it’s not a surprise that they are the most-watched and talked-about players at the All England Club. And the revered trio has made a fantastic debut at the ongoing 2017 Wimbledon Championships with each achieving personal milestones, much to the delight of their large legion of fans.

Roger Federer

Federer continues to hit bigger and better milestones in the later stages of his career

Roger Federer and records are inextricably linked to each other. Every time the man steps on the pristine grass of SW19, you expect him to add some more records to his burgeoning tally.

The Swiss did not disappoint tennis watchers all around the globe even if he played a truncated match at Centre Court thanks to Alexandr Dolgopolov’s retirement due to ankle problem, trailing 3-6, 0-3.

In those 43 minutes of effortless mastery over the Ukrainian, the seven-time champion notched up a humongous 85th Wimbledon win, amassed over 16 years. And in the process, he overtook eight-time Grand Slam winner Jimmy Connors’ 84. He now sits alone on the throne of the Open Era match win leader at The Championships.

And the 18-time Major winner did not stop there.

He also became the third man to enter the 10, 000 ace club with the 10 aces that he thundered against Dolgopolov, joining Croats Goran Ivanisevic and Ivo Karlovic who are the only other players to have crossed that major milestone since 1991.

Wait, catch your breath for that is not all. Federer also matched Frenchman Fabrice Santoro’s 70 Grand Slam appearances.

This man simply never gets tired of creating records, isn’t it?