Wimbledon 2017: Rafael Nadal admits in a candid chat that he doubted his return to the top

Rafael Nadal reached the Wimbledon third round for the first time since 2014.

Nadal is now one of the favourites to rise to the pinnacle of the world rankings

What’s the story?

Ever the honest sportsman, Rafael Nadal admitted in a very candid and refreshing media interaction at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday that he had doubts whether he would ever return to the top of the sport again.

The World No. 2 is famous for speaking his mind and after securing his spot in the Wimbledon third round for the first time since 2014, a very relieved and relaxed Nadal gave a peek into his mind. The last couple of years have not been too kind to the former World No. 1, who struggled mightily with injuries and loss of confidence since capturing his 14th Grand Slam at the 2014 French Open.

He finally overcame all that at the start of 2017 and reached the summit clash of the Australian Open, playing more like the imperious Nadal we knew. That run reignited the spark inside the Spanish southpaw, who went on to predictably dominate the clay season that culminated in ‘La Decima’ on the terre battue of Roland Garros, without him dropping a set.

But Rafa, humble as ever, has not forgotten that barren period where he was almost counted out even by his staunch fans. He, himself had his mind shrouded with doubts during that phase.

“When you are not playing well, when I had more injuries than I would like, it’s normal to have doubts. And I did,” tennis.com quoted the 15-time Major champion saying.

“And I tell you one thing, if I had doubts when I was winning almost every match, how can I not have doubts when I am in bad situations, no?” he explained.

In case you didn’t know...

After his spectacular clay season where he clinched four titles, Nadal is now one of the favourites to rise to the pinnacle of the world rankings on completion of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships, a ranking he last held in 2014.

For that, the two-time Wimbledon champion needs to return to the final of the grasscourt Slam - something he has achieved five times in his career.

The heart of the matter

Rafa revealed that having doubts also helped in the longevity of his career. Respect for every opponent and having the motivation to constantly keep on improving have been the backbone of his stellar career.

The 31-year-old emphasised how important it is to never consider oneself too good as it stunts the growth.

Rafa also went on to add that he used to be more carefree when he was younger and played with a lot less pressure. Negative experiences sometimes create an undesirable impact and can push a player the other way, he pointed out.

What’s next?

Nadal plays his third round match at the 2017 Championships on Friday against the talented rising star, Karen Khachanov, who is seeded 30th.

Author’s take

Seeing Rafa hale and hearty is a delight. With him in the mix, the tennis tour becomes far more competitive and highly exciting.

His first two wins at Wimbledon this year have been quite encouraging. It would be interesting to see how deep the French Open champion can progress into the draw.

Watch here: VIDEO: Rafael Nadal signs fan's prosthetic leg at Wimbledon 2017