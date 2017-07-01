5 takeaways from Wimbledon 2017

Roger Federer won his 19th Grand Slam title while Gabriel Muguruza won the Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Roger Federer with his 19th Grand Slam title

Roger Federer's straightforward win over Marin Cilic in the final of the men's section on Centre Court brought two weeks of incredible tennis to an end (Although there was a mixed doubles match after the showpiece final).

These past two weeks saw players toiling on the grass of London, giving their blood, sweat and in some cases, tears, to continue progressing in the tournament.

With the grass court season now over, let us look back at five things we learnt from the 131st edition of The Championship:

#1 Timeless Roger Federer continues to astound

In little more than a couple of weeks, the Swiss ace will turn 36. Yes, you read that right. Soak that piece of trivia right in.

Federer has successfully turned back the clock this season, winning both the Australian Open, as well as a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon crown, the latter by dispatching all of his opponents in the tournament, not dropping a single set.

He was a picture of consistency and efficiency throughout the two weeks, and elevated his game when he had to and was the best player without a doubt.

An injury-filled 2016 saw him miss two Grand Slams, but the greatest of all-time put in the hard hours focusing on his fitness, and has been the best player in 2017.