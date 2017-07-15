Wimbledon 2017: Scientific Astrologer predicts another Roger Federer win in the final

The stage seems set for Roger to win a record eighth Wimbledon title and his 19th overall Grand Slam.

Wimbledon is the Mecca of tennis and only the greatest win on the grandest of stages

The record extending spree of Roger Federer will keep continuing. He isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.

Roger Federer has the best horoscope amongst anyone to have played tennis. He has Uranus, Chiron and Planet-Y (1999 JV127) in simultaneous exaltation, a celestial marvel that can happen only once in a century. Whatever the critics or fans say, if greatness is measured in terms of the number of wins, then the Swiss will be the greatest indeed.

There is a gap of three Slams between Federer and Rafael Nadal, who is breathing down the Swiss’ neck with 15 Slams to his 18. Federer will only extend the gap so that none of the current generation players beat his record.

The Maestro has done something spiritual by deciding not to play all the Slams in the year. By playing a select few events he has increased his karmic possibilities of winning a tournament as others have played and won the tournaments he didn’t feature in.

Talking about the 2017 Wimbledon final, it is only incidental that Marin Cilic is playing against him. It is nature’s way of providing Federer an easier opponent to extend the Slams tally.

We are nowhere underestimating the big serving Croatian’s horoscope here. He does have Planet-Z (2008 FC76) and Planet-X (2007 RH283) in exaltation, a decent arrangement indeed. He does have it in him to win another Grand Slam, but probably he may do that against a younger player or against any other member of the ‘Big 4’, at a lesser venue.

Wimbledon is the Mecca of tennis and only the greatest win on the grandest of stages. It has been 15 years since anyone other than Federer, Nadal, Djokovic or Murray won the Wimbledon title and it will remain that way for another year at least.

The stage seems set for Roger to win a record eighth Wimbledon title and his 19th overall Grand Slam.