Wimbledon 2017,Day 9 Review: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic sent packing

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic were the shock exits on the Men's quarter-final day at the All England Club.

Sam Querrey ousted defending champions Andy Murray

Richard Connelly, Barry Cowan and Claire Curran look back on the best of the action and hear from Murray and Djokovic’s conquerors, Sam Querrey and Tomas Berdych as well as Roger Federer and Marin Cilic.

Plus, there’s a preview of Ladies semi-finals day with Garbine Muguruza up against Magdalena Rybarikova and Johanna Konta taking on Venus Williams.