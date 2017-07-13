Write an article

Wimbledon 2017,Day 9 Review: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic sent packing

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic were the shock exits on the Men's quarter-final day at the All England Club.

by audioBoom India @audioboom
Audio 13 Jul 2017, 11:36 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Sam Querrey of The United States celebrates match point and victory during the Gentlemen's Singles quarter final match against Andy Murray of Great Britain on day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Sam Querrey ousted defending champions Andy Murray

Richard Connelly, Barry Cowan and Claire Curran look back on the best of the action and hear from Murray and Djokovic’s conquerors, Sam Querrey and Tomas Berdych as well as Roger Federer and Marin Cilic.

Plus, there’s a preview of Ladies semi-finals day with Garbine Muguruza up against Magdalena Rybarikova and Johanna Konta taking on Venus Williams.

