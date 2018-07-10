Wimbledon 2018: A look at three memorable bagels from Roger Federer's career

Soham Chatterjee

Roger Federer

The term 'bagel’ refers to when a player wins a set 6-0 against his opponent. This term is most synonymous with the legendary Roger Federer, who over the years, has dished out bagels to even his greatest rivals. The 6-0 set against France’s Adrian Mannarino was Federer's latest bagel as the 22nd seed won only two points during the entirety of the first set. The second and third sets were much more competitive, as Mannarino raised his game and gave the Centre Court crowd a match to enjoy and show an interest in.

Even some of the greats such as Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have experienced the `bagel’ treatment; something that is incredibly difficult to recover from and deal with during a match. All this generally happens when one competitor is playing their very best tennis and the other checks out of the set completely.

Novak Djokovic’s 6-0 opening set against Tomas Berdych in Beijing 2015 was an example of the Serb’s ruthless efficiency, as he played at a near perfect level. At this year’s Australian Open, Sascha Zverev’s bagel against South Korea’s Hyeon Chung came as a result of the German’s lack of concentration and focus.

The Swiss maestro too has been a victim of the dreaded bagel, with the most notable example being the 2008 French Open final, where Federer won only four games.

The following three slides provide a look at three times Federer bagelled tennis legends.