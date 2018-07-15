Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Wimbledon 2018, Men's Singles Final, Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
1.44K   //    15 Jul 2018, 14:24 IST

TENNIS: JUL 14 Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic will go up against Kevin Anderson

The final of the premier grass-court tennis tournament is finally upon us. Today, June 15, Novak Djokovic of Serbia will go up against Kevin Anderson of South Africa in a bid to determine who is the best.

The road to recovery hasn't been the easiest for Djokovic. The former world no.1 is playing in a Grand Slam final for the first time in two years. On that occasion - the US Open 2016 - Djokovic lost to rival Wawrinka. Things turned from bad-to-worse for Djokovic as he lost his form and even dropped out of the top 10. However, after two years of perseverance, the Serb is back at the top and ready to resume his dominance.

His opponent, Kevin Anderson, is perhaps in the best phase of his professional career. After Anderson made the 2017 US Open final, where he lost to Rafael Nadal, he has been in exemplary form and will be hoping to win his first major tournament.

Both the players reached the final after a couple of stunning matches. Kevin Anderson beat John Isner in six hours and thirty-five minutes to reach the final. The final score of their match was 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (9-11), 6-4, 26-24, in favor of Anderson.

Meanwhile, Djokovic beat Nadal in another five-setter. The final score of the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 10-8.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming encounter:

Match: Wimbledon Final; Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson

Timing: 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Center Court; All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Date: 15 July 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live Stream: Hotstar

You can also follow all the LIVE updates of the Wimbledon Final between Djokovic and Anderson on Sportskeeda! 

Who do you think will come out on top when the two superstars face each other? Do let us know in the comments below.

2018 Wimbledon Championship Novak Djokovic Kevin Anderson 2018 Wimbledon Schedule
