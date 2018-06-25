Wimbledon 2018: Top 9 contenders for the men's title

Roger Federer is the favorite again, but there are quite a few players who can spring some surprises at this year's Wimbledon.

The Championships, Wimbledon - The oldest tennis tournament in the world

Wimbledon, the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament and Grand Slam, starts in less than a week on July 2, 2018. This will be the 141st year of the tournament, further cementing its legacy in the history books.

The Big 4 have ruled at Wimbledon lately, winning all The Championships since 2003. Roger Federer leads the way with 8 titles, followed by Novak Djokovic with 3, while Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have won it twice each.

This is expected to be the first Grand Slam of 2018 where all the Big 4 will participate. Murray sat out the Australian Open and French Open due to his hip injury while Federer chose not to play at the French Open.

This time, however, the Big 4 are not the collective favourites. We have many young players knocking on the Grand Slam doors with Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios leading the pack. Marin Cilic has become a bona fide Grand Slam threat while others like Kyle Edmund, Hyeon Chung and Dominc Thiem have performed well at recent Grand Slams. We also have the returning Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic who would like to make an impression.

Let us take a look at some of the contenders in the men’s draw and their chances of lifting the Wimbledon trophy.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal will look to become a 3-time champion

Just like 2017, Nadal tore up the claycourt swing this year, winning 4 tournaments including the French Open. But after the conclusion of Roland Garros, Nadal complained of fatigue and withdrew from the Queen's Club Championships; he hasn't yet confirmed his participation at Wimbledon.

Since 2012, Nadal has not advanced past the 4th round at the All-England Club. But he is a 2-time champion and 3-time finalist so he definitely has the tools to win.

The Spanish bull will give a challenge to whomever he plays. However, considering his lack of success on grass in the recent past, it is hard to imagine him reaching the finals.