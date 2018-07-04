Wimbledon 2018, Day 3, Schedule: Roger Federer, Serena Williams in action

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 155 // 04 Jul 2018, 12:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roger Federer on Day One of Wimbledon 2018

The third day of Wimbledon 2018 is here with all the players participating in the round of 64. So far, there have been few upsets and it looks to continue that way with many fan favorites playing on day three.

Federer leading the pack

Top seed Roger Federer will be back on the Center Court on day three as he faces Slovakian Lukas Lacko. The Swiss Maestro will look to continue his great form and continue his march towards a ninth Wimbledon title.

Marin Cilic is also in action, once again, on day three as he will face Argentinian G. Pella on Court 1. Federer's compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka will also play on day three against T. Fabbiano of Italy. Fabbiano defeated Indian Yuki Bhambri in the previous round to set up Wawrinka clash.

William sisters back on the court

Two of the greatest tennis players ever, Serena and Venus Williams, will once again take to the court in London on Day Three. Serena Williams is slowly making progress towards her No. 1 rank after she was out of action for a year due to pregnancy. Her sister Venus is currently seeded ninth for the tournament.

Serena Williams will face Viktoriya Tomova while Venus Williams will go up against Alexandra Dulgheru. Pliskova will face former WTA No. 1 and Wimbledon semifinalist Victoria Azarenka.

P. Raja the only Indian in action

Purav Raja is the only Indian tennis player in action on Day Three of Wimbledon as he will take on the duo of Dusan Lajovic and Mirza Basic along with his partner Fabrice Martin. This is Raja and Martin's first match in this year's Wimbledon and they will look to move on to the next round.

Here is all the information you need to know about the important matches on Day Three of Wimbledon:

Men's Singles

J. Millman vs Milos Raonic (13); Court 2, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

S. Querrey (11) vs S. Stakhovsky; Court 12, 5:15 PM IST and 12:45 PM BST

P. Lorenzi vs Gael Monfils; Court 3, 5:15 PM IST and 12:45 PM BST

Roger Federer (1) vs L. Lacko; Center Court, 6:45 PM IST and 2:15 PM BST

A. Seppi vs K. Anderson (8); Court 2, 7:15 PM IST and 2:45 PM BST

J. Isner (9) vs R. Bemelmans; Court 12, 7:15 PM IST and 2:45 PM BST

T. Fabbiano vs S. Wawrinka; Court 3, 7:15 PM IST and 2:45 PM BST

M. Cilic (3) vs G. Pella; Court 1, 8:00 PM IST and 3:30 PM BST

Women's Singles

L. Kumkhum vs M. Keys (10); Court 12, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

K. Pliskova (7) vs V. Azarenka, Center Court, 5:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM BST

A. Dulgheru vs V. Williams (9); Court 1, 5:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM BST

E. Makarova vs C. Wozniacki (2); Court 1, 6:45 PM IST and 2:15 PM BST

V. Tomova vs S. Williams (25); Center Court, 8:45 PM IST and 4:15 PM BST

Men's Doubles

D. Lajovic/ M. Basic vs P. Raja/ F. Martin; Court 6, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

R. Haase/ R. Lindstedt vs I. Dodig/ R. Ram (10); Court 10, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

N. Mahut/ PH Herbert (4) vs M. Cecchinato/ R. Carballes Baena; Court 6, 7:15 PM IST and 2:45 PM BST

J. Rojer/ A. Qureshi (9) vs M. Lopez/ D. Ferrer; Court 7, 8:30 PM IST and 4:00 PM BST

L. Bambridge/ J. O'Mara vs M. Melo/ L. Kubot (2); Unassigned

Women's Doubles

D. Schuurs/ E. Mertens (8) vs S. Sorribes Tormo/ S. Cirstea; Court 9, 8:30 PM IST and 4:00 PM BST

G. Dabrowski/ Y. Xu (6) vs O. Savchuk/ A. Riske; Court 6, 9:15 PM IST and 4:45 PM BST

R. Atawo/ A. Gronefeld (11) vs X. Knoll/ A. Smith; Unassigned

B. Schoofs/ Y. Bonaventure vs Z. Yang/ H. Chan (7); Unassigned

All fixtures are subject to change. The time may vary as per the duration of the previous match on the same court.