Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams headline action on Manic Monday

Sudeshna Banerjee 09 Jul 2018

Roger Federer trains ahead of his Round of 16 match at Wimbledon on Sunday

After a lull on Middle Sunday, the Wimbledon Championships 2018 will return on Monday with one of its busiest days. Every year, the Manic Monday presents tennis fans all over the world with some of the best and most exciting action as all the 16 Round of 16 matches across the men’s and the women’s singles draws take place on this day.

This time the Manic Monday has four former champions -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams. Apart from them, two former runners-up -- Milos Raonic and Angelique Kerber -- too will be there.

Juan Martin del Potro and Jelena Ostapenko are two other Grand Slam champions, who will bid for a place in the quarter-finals at this year’s Championships.

Men’s singles

All eyes will be on the ‘Big Three’ as they continue their quest for yet another title at SW19. The top seed and defending champion Federer goes up against the 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino. Two-time winner Nadal will cross swords with Jiri Vesely, a rising star from the Czech Republic.

The three-time champion Djokovic, who had a tough time dealing with the crowd in his last match, probably has the toughest job out of the three superstars as he faces the 40th ranked Karen Khachanov, a highly talented youngster from Russia.

Fifth seed Del Potro takes on French veteran Gilles Simon while former US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori faces the resurgent Ernests Gulbis in a blockbuster showdown.

Women’s singles

Serena Williams has continued her campaign and her quest for an eighth title on the hallowed grasscourts even as the rest of the women’s draw witnessed a massacre. The 25th seed takes on the World No. 120 Evgeniya Rodina of Russia.

2016 runner-up Kerber vs former junior champion Belinda Bencic will be another contest that will draw the crowds as well. Former US Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova, the only remaining top 10 seed in the draw, faces the 20th seeded Kiki Bertens in what would be a tough match for both.

2017 French Open champion Ostapenko will look to book a quarter-final berth against the Petra Kvitova-slayer Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Indian interest

Divij Sharan is the last Indian standing at this year’s Championships. He and Artem Sitak came back from two sets down to script a memorable five-set win in the second round. They will look to continue that run against the experienced pair of Jonathan Erlich and Marcin Matkowski in the third round.

Here is all the information you need to know about the important matches on Day 7:

Centre Court (play starts at 1pm local time/5.30 pm IST)

GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND

R. Federer (SUI) (1) v A. Mannarino (FRA) (22)

LADIES' SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND

S. Williams (USA) (25) v E. Rodina (RUS)

GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND

J. Vesely (CZE) v R. Nadal (ESP) (2)

No. 1 Court (play starts at 1pm local time/5.30 pm IST)

LADIES' SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND

A. Kerber (GER) (11) v B. Bencic (SUI)

GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND

G. Monfils (FRA) v K. Anderson (RSA) (8)

GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND

K. Khachanov (RUS) v N. Djokovic (SRB) (12)

No. 2 Court (play starts at 11.30am local time/4 pm IST)

LADIES' SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND

Ka. Pliskova (CZE) (7) v K. Bertens (NED) (20)

GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND

K. Nishikori (JPN) (24) v E. Gulbis (LAT)

GENTLEMEN'S SINGLES - FOURTH ROUND

J. Del Potro (ARG) (5) v G. Simon (FRA)

Indian interest

D. Sharan (IND)/A. Sitak (NZL) v J. Erlich (ISR)/M. Matkowski (POL) on Court 17 at approx 5-5.30pm IST