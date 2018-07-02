Wimbledon: Top four dramatic moments in the tournament's history

The 2008 final had drama from start to finish

The build-up to Wimbledon is over and we can now look ahead to the most prestigious tournament in all of tennis.

These two weeks at SW19 always provide special moments that live long in the memory, as we look at some of the most dramatic moments in recent times, ranging from disqualifications to shock exits.

Over the years, we have seen the birth of new champions as well as heartbreak and drama. The longest match of all time between Nicolas Mahut and John Isner lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes and spanned over three days.

We have also seen many shock defeats, including Roger Federer's defeat to Sergiy Stakhovsky and Novak Djokovic's loss to Sam Querrey, showing that reputations count for nothing. Five years ago, British fans saw Andy Murray end the wait for a British gentlemen's singles champion, after several years of heartbreak and near-misses.

Wimbledon has seen youngsters make a name for themselves, including Maria Sharapova and Boris Becker, who both won Wimbledon aged 17. One of Roger Federer's most defining moments came at SW19 when he defeated the reigning champion, Pete Sampras in 2001. Federer, who was 19 at the time, eventually lost to Tim Henman in the quarterfinals. The Swiss maestro has gone on to shape much of Wimbledon's history and was involved in arguably the greatest match of all time. Serena Williams and Venus Williams have had their say in the women's game, with the Williams' sisters amassing twelve Wimbledon singles titles between them.

#4 The fourth set tie-break in the 2008 Wimbledon final

Where do we even start with this match? The final had drama from start to finish, in a gripping contest that lasted four hours and forty-eight minutes, as both players put everything on the line. The hype and excitement building up to the finale made the occasion even more profound and momentous.

Federer was going for a sixth successive Wimbledon title and the chance to surpass Roy Emerson’s record of twelve major titles. Nadal was aiming to be the first man to win both the French Open and Wimbledon title in the same year since Bjorn Borg in 1980. The two rain delays during the match also added to the drama and gave Federer the chance to regroup when two sets down.

Whilst we do not have time to go through every point, there were, however, two points that encapsulated the drama and buzz of this match. At 7-7 in the fourth set tie-break, Rafael Nadal produced a remarkable passing shot from way behind the baseline, giving him championship point. Most players would have accepted their fate and resigned themselves to defeat in that situation.

Federer, however, is unlike any other and pulled off an exceptional backhand down-the-line to save a championship point. The reaction of the two players’ boxes summarised how we all felt after those two points.

Nadal’s dad looked up to the heavens in disbelief, as Federer’s wife rose from her seat with her arms aloft in both celebration and relief. Her man then went on to take the fourth set and took this final to a decider.

The drama continued in the fifth set, as neither player gave an inch. The Swiss maestro saved three championship points in total, but Nadal was not to be denied, as he won the final set 9-7 to clinch his first Wimbledon title. The match finished at 21:15 BST; more than seven hours after the first ball had been struck.