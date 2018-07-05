Wimbledon 2018: What to expect over the next two weeks

Ilian Antonov FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 26 // 05 Jul 2018, 15:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is this Roger Federer's year again?

Two of the most popular sports in the world are crossing over the next 2 weeks. While the Football World Cup is in full swing and has already defined its quarter-finalists, the London Grass tournament has just begun. The two major championships will end on July 15, when they will determine their champions. We can expect two weeks filled with emotions and unbelievable turnarounds.

Is this Federer's year again?

In the male part of the scheme at Wimbledon, the logical favourite for the title in the tournament is Roger Federer. He is followed by Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic and Rafael Nadal in the predictions from all specialists. It will be a real surprise if 'Fedex' doesn't win another grass title. But we have Juan Martin del Potro, Alexander Zverev and particularly, Cilic waiting around the corner.

Federer is in search of his ninth title of the oldest tennis tournament -- a record that will not surpass anyone in the men's section. His intense play on grass courts and splendid shape during the year have been well-balanced by a long break. The maestro missed the entire clay season again in order to be in top form for his favourite tournament. Wimbledon is expecting its great champion to rise again.

Can Halep taste double Major success in 2018?

For the women's tournament, Petra Kvitova was the bookmakers' favourite again, but she was shockingly thrown out of the tournament in the first round.

The next batch of favourites has Serena Williams and last year's winner Garbine Muguruza. Leader of the world rankings and champion of Roland Garros, Simona Halep is in fourth position.

The Romanian showed the strongest tennis of her career in Paris and finally won a Grand Slam title. There is no question that Wimbledon will offer many emotions and excitements, but the next Saturday winner may be just one of these women.

So, I will bet on Federer in the men's tournament. However, surprises might be in store, which can prevent the great Swiss from laying his hands on the trophy for a record ninth time.

As for the ladies, currently I like Simona's chances the best. Playing on grass is always tricky and not everyone can handle it. However, Halep got what she needed -- her first Grand Slam title and she will be having much more self-confidence now, which can drive her towards yet another Major success.